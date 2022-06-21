With the launch of its park warden pilot project, the borough aims to promote a pleasant, clean and safe living environment for its community.

MONTRÉAL , June 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) is launching a park warden pilot project as of Saturday, June 25. To offer clean, high-quality green spaces to residents as the summer holidays begin, the borough has decided to hire students whose main task will be to maintain the cleanliness of four parks in the borough for the entire summer.

"Residents have massively reclaimed their parks during the pandemic, and it's beautiful to see! However, respect for other park users and the environment must be a priority. We believe this pilot project will make our green spaces more welcoming, as they will be cleaner, safer and more pleasant to visit," says Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, Mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Park wardens will be responsible for keeping various public spaces clean, including playgrounds, green spaces and chalets. Three parks will have wardens assigned seven days a week, and one park on weekends only. They will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The four parks involved in this pilot project are:

● Parc Martin Luther-King (7 days a week)

● Parc NDG (7 days a week)

● Parc Mackenzie King (7 days a week)

● Parc Jean-Brillant (weekends)

The borough would like to make this pilot project permanent as of summer 2023 and to extend it to the majority of its parks.

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is one of the nineteen boroughs of the Ville de Montréal. Composed of two neighbourhoods, Côte-des-Neiges and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, it is the city's most populous and multicultural borough, with residents from more than 75 different ethnic groups. Adjacent to the city centre, it offers a wide variety of services and facilities that meet the needs of its population, providing community living on a human scale. Several emblematic features of Montréal are located in the borough, including St. Joseph's Oratory, the Orange Julep restaurant and the tower of the Université de Montréal's Roger-Gaudry building.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

