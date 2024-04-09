Images available here

LAVAL, QC, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - MONTONI, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Montez Corporation, the partners in the Espace Montmorency development, are proud to announce the opening of the new Courtyard by Marriott® hotel in the heart of Laval's new downtown. Located at 500 rue Lucien-Paiement, the establishment features 188 rooms on 10 floors, a signature restaurant and an open-air bar.

This $45-million hotel project is backed by a group of investors consisting of MONTONI, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Cogir and Urgo Hotels & Resorts Canada, which will also manage the hotel. The latter is the Canadian subsidiary of HHM Hotels, internationally renowned for its expertise and high-quality administration.

Espace Montmorency is notable for its green design, which adheres to the most stringent sustainability standards, an increasingly important selection criterion for small businesses and large corporations, both Québec-based and international, that are adopting carbon neutrality targets.

A new business destination

Business clientele demand is continuing to increase in Montréal Metropolitan Region and in Laval specifically. The Courtyard by Marriott® Montréal Laval, connected directly to Montmorency métro station by an underground tunnel, meets that growing demand and will become a destination of choice for corporate clients looking to organize conventions and events in Laval and seeking business travel accommodations.

Hotel guests have access to all services offered in the Espace Montmorency complex, as well as a business centre for meetings, individual work spaces, reception halls, a restaurant, open-air bar and exclusive terrasses, access to the complex's 60,000-square-foot green inner courtyard, as well as to its indoor parking garage. The new establishment's location is ideal for business customers, with a tunnel connecting it to Montréal via the metro, and both the Palace Convention Centre and Place Bell arena just steps away.

LEED Gold certifications

Espace Montmorency was planned according to rigorous environmental values designed to make it a benchmark mixed-use property for the future. Commitment to the principles of sustainable development was a key driver of the project's development. Today, these measures are paying off in the form of energy savings of more than 50%, with the complex's energy loop resulting in a 92% decrease in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Espace Montmorency has obtained LEED for Neighbourhood Development Gold certification. The partners also targeted LEED Gold certification for the buildings' cores and shells, reflecting:

Water savings of 45%

Use of 15% recycled materials

Use of 35% regional content

Quotes

"We are extremely proud to announce the official opening of the new Courtyard by Marriott® Montréal Laval at Espace Montmorency. The final component of this complex is now a reality. As a developer, being part of large-scale projects such as this one, which energizes the economic and social vitality of Laval's downtown, is our motivation every single day."

– Dario Montoni, President

Montoni Group

"Espace Montmorency stands apart for its mixed-use vocation that makes it an ideal location for the opening of a new hotel. The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is proud to be part of this project, which will enhance the tourism services available in Laval and the metropolis. The Fonds has been encouraging hotel projects in Québec for more than 25 years, and Espace Montmorency, a development that is constantly expanding and is recognized for its location, is enabling us to embark on a new adventure."

– Daniel Hinse, Vice-President, Investments –

Entertainment and Consumer Goods,

Fonds de solidarité FTQ

"As one of the leading operators in the Canadian hotel industry, it was natural for us to partner in an innovative project like Espace Montmorency, which is a model of sustainable real-estate development in the heart of downtown Laval, and in so doing add an 11th hotel to our management portfolio in the Greater Montréal Area. We welcome the opportunity to contribute to this ambitious project in the region, which addresses a need in the business community."

– Serge Primeau, Managing Partner,

Urgo Hotels & Resorts Canada

"This is a third hotel investment for Cogir. We're delighted to be able to grow in this industry by renewing the experience with renowned experts such as Urgo and Marriott. The Laval region is increasingly hosting major corporate and cultural events and this new hotel, strategically located opposite Place Bell and offering a wide range of services within the superb Espace Montmorency complex, will meet a growing demand in the region."

– Mathieu Duguay, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Cogir Real Estate

Technical specifications

– 188 rooms and suites

68 standard rooms with king bed and sectional sofa bed 98 standard rooms with two queen beds 7 executive rooms with king bed Studio style with living-room space 7 executive rooms with two queen beds Studio style with living-room space 8 suites with king bed Closed bedroom Living room Bar counter



Room amenities:

Safe Microwave Coffeemaker Mini-fridge Iron and ironing board Hair dryer Soaps, shampoo, conditioner and body moisturizing cream Free Wi-Fi



– More than 3,000 square feet of meeting space

4 rooms Capacity up to 150 Abundant natural light Rooms with built-in audiovisual equipment



– Signature restaurant: Rosso Cielo

Restaurant, bar and terrasse on the 2nd floor Bar and terrasse with a panoramic view on the 10th floor roof



– Business centre

– Fitness centre

– Laundry

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community. To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction, with another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 4.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among projects under way, is targeting LEED certification for close to 7 million square feet. Additionally, it is in the process of acquiring zero-carbon building (ZCB) certification for nearly 2 million square feet. Its ambition: to build the real estate heritage of tomorrow that will be a source of pride for future generations. For more information: www.groupemontoni.com

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

A source of pride for Quebecers, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ fulfils its mission thanks to a unique business model created 40 years ago. Since its inception, the Fonds has rallied Quebecers, collecting and channelling the retirement savings of its 765,721 shareholders-savers into investments that help drive the Québec economy.

With net assets of $18.4 billion as at May 31, 2023, the Fonds supports more than 3,700 companies through venture and development capital investments underpinned by the conviction that impact is created as much by financial as social returns. For more information, visit fondsftq.com. or our company page on LinkedIn.

About Urgo Hotels & Resorts Canada

Urgo Hotels & Resorts Canada is a hotel manager and developer that has earned an industry-leading position in Canada. With more than four decades of experience, the Urgo team enjoys a sterling reputation in hotel management, acquisition, development and design. In 2022, Urgo Hotels & Resorts Canada merged with Hersha Hospitality Management (HHM), which considerably expanded the company's footprint, bringing the number of properties under management to 243 hotels in North America, including 17 in Canada.

About Cogir Real Estate

Incorporated in 1995, Cogir Real Estate employs close to 16,000 people who are passionate about real estate. With our constant desire to give purpose to real estate, we strive to maintain a human focus, to create and to excel in our quest to design living environments that are pleasant, functional and a reflection of their occupants. Our team manages over 420 properties throughout Canada and the United States. We oversee 6 million square feet of commercial property and 60,000 housing units, including more than 220 privately owned seniors' residences. The Cogir Foundation supports projects and causes involving four major domains, namely youth, seniors, cultural diversity and the environment.

SOURCE Groupe Montoni

For further information: Media requests: Frédérick Truchon-Gagnon, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, MONTONI, [email protected], 438 350-1001; Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Advisor, Media Relations, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, [email protected], 438 364-1596; Arielle D'Amboise, Director, Sales and Marketing, Courtyard by Marriott® Montréal Laval, [email protected], 514 952-2133; Caroline Elie, Director, eCommerce, Urgo Hotels & Resorts Canada, [email protected], 438 316-6023; Brigitte Pouliot, Director, Communication, Culture et Cogir Fondation; Cogir Immobilier, [email protected], (438) 869-6390