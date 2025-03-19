MONTRÉAL, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - A further step has been taken towards a new modern aquatic sports complex that will be built in Montréal-Nord on the site of the former Garon arena, thanks to contributions of $88 million from the City of Montreal and $15 million from the federal government.

This announcement was made by Emmanuel Dubourg, Member of Parliament for Bourassa, Caroline Bourgeois, Mayor of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, responsible for Sports and Recreation and for East Montreal on the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal and Christine Black, Borough mayor of Montréal-Nord.

Sports Component

This funding will allow for the construction of the sports section, which will include a double gymnasium, a gymnastics hall, a three-lane walking track, locker rooms, bleachers, and administrative offices for organizations. Adapted to the current and future needs of the community, this modern facility will offer enhanced and diversified recreational and sports programs for citizens of all age groups in the borough of Montréal-Nord. The centre aims to improve access to sports facilities for all, promote the adoption of healthy lifestyles, and strengthen the local social fabric.

The design of the new building follows a rigorous sustainable development approach. The goal is to achieve a LEED Gold v4 certification, ensuring optimal energy efficiency, responsible resource use, and a reduced environmental footprint. Furthermore, the project will integrate the new building standards provided in the BCZ-Design v4 standard, meeting the latest standards for ecological performance and climate resilience. This new sports centre embodies Montréal-Nord's commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and the well-being of its entire community, while actively contributing to improving the quality of life for its citizens.

Aquatic Component

Before the confirmation of financial contributions from other levels of government, the City of Montreal had already planned investments estimated at $88M in this project for the construction of the pool. With the desire to move forward quickly, the aquatic component of the sports complex has already been in planning for two years. Once the project's financial structure is completed and the construction work is finished, the sports and aquatic facilities will be connected.

Quotes

"The federal government is proud to support the construction of this new sports centre, which will provide modern and accessible facilities to the entire community of Montréal-Nord. By investing $15 million in this project, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting physical activity, health, and the well-being of all citizens, while contributing to the sustainable development of our infrastructure."

Emmanuel Dubourg, Member of Parliament for Bourassa

"Our $90M investment is enabling the construction of the long-awaited aquatic sports complex for the Montréal-Nord community. We are pleased that the federal government is joining us in taking another step toward making this project a reality. Providing everyone with access to quality sports infrastructure is a priority for our administration, and we are particularly excited that this will now be possible for the population of Montréal-Nord."

Caroline Bourgeois, Mayor of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, responsible for Sports and Recreation and for East Montreal on the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal

"For us, the realization of this sports center is essential. This center would immediately improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of Montrealers who currently have no access to any municipal sports facilities. Thanks to the Government of Canada for believing in this project to provide Montréal-Nord with a modern and accessible sports centre for the entire community. This financial support, which adds to the $88M contribution announced by the City of Montreal, is another step toward the realization of this wonderful project. One of the good news items that will be discussed at the Eastern Summit on April 7th."

Christine Black, Borough mayor of Montréal-Nord

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $15,000,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The City of Montréal is investing $88,000,000 in this project for the pool construction.

in this project for the pool construction. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and recipients.

