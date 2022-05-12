The company establishes itself in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

MONTREAL, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately owned consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, in the summer of 2022, at 2687 Boulevard du Royaume, suite 102, in Jonquière. This new office, together with the company's other offices across Canada, will allow for the development and realization of new projects by CIMA+.

"We are pleased to formalize our presence in the region with the opening of this new office. It will greatly facilitate the existing collaboration between our many partners and clients in this region, while allowing our company to contribute even more actively to the economic vitality of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean," stated Steeve L'Heureux, Senior Vice-President, Energy and Resources at CIMA+.

CIMA+ is proud to announce the appointment of two important industry figures in the region, Karen Flamand, Senior Project Manager, Post and Line Structure, and Marc Laplante, Director of the Industrial Mechanics Department. They are joined by new highly qualified local resources and the team continues to grow.

"We are in the middle of a recruitment period and hope to complete our team soon. Eventually, our company expects to have between 40 and 50 employees to support our operations in the region. With a mission to provide integrated services and effective solutions to our clients, working in a spirit of partnership and always striving for excellence, CIMA+ is an exceptional employer for professionals wishing to work for one of the largest consulting engineering firms in the country," added Steeve L'Heureux.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of engineering consulting services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure assets, transportation, energy & resources, project management, environment, and communication systems. With an ever-growing presence, CIMA+'s team relies on decades of experience acquired across Canada to offer excellence in engineering projects.

The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest__ consulting engineering firms in Canada. Today, with more than 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs 2,600+ people, over half of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that engineering exists to improve the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world. For more information, please visit www.cima.ca.

