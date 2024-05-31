MONTREAL, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Nespresso Canada is pleased to be opening the doors to its new boutique located at the Eaton Centre, in the very heart downtown Montreal. Based on a new, unique concept, this is the first boutique of its kind in Quebec. The Eaton Centre boutique offers an immersive, local and personalized experience that allows customers to explore the art of coffee making.

A NEW NESPRESSO BOUTIQUE AT MONTREAL’S EATON CENTRE (CNW Group/Nestle Nespresso SA)

Its ideal location makes it easy for people to stop in while on a shopping spree at the Eaton Centre or as they make their way through downtown Montreal. The store opens today and can be accessed from the McGill Metro Station entrance or via the mall's street entrances on McGill College Avenue, Sainte-Catherine Street, Robert Bourassa Boulevard or De Maisonneuve Boulevard. Situated at the metro level, it is also on the same level as the future McGill REM station, which is slated to open later this year.

"When visiting our new boutique at the Eaton Centre, people will have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the Nespresso universe, thanks to our experts' know-how, the location's inviting atmosphere, as well as our commitment to circularity," said Carlos Oyanguren, President of Nespresso Canada. "It was all the more important for us to choose a highly accessible location to bring us closer to coffee lovers. I invite you to come and discover this innovative shopping experience for yourself," he added.

Some of the boutique's key characteristics

In the new Coffee as an Art section, Nespresso Club members will be invited to take part in a journey "From Cherry to Cup" with a dedicated team of coffee experts. They will have an opportunity to discover and try the various coffee varieties offered by Nespresso.

section, Nespresso Club members will be invited to take part in a journey "From Cherry to Cup" with a dedicated team of coffee experts. They will have an opportunity to discover and try the various coffee varieties offered by Nespresso. To suit even the most fast-paced lifestyles, members will now be able to place orders online for in-store pick-up , in addition to taking advantage of the Self Selection Solution offered on site.

, in addition to taking advantage of the offered on site. True to Nespresso's commitment to sustainable development, the boutique will feature a Recycling Corner where members can drop off their used Nespresso capsules, allowing the aluminum to be recycled and the coffee grounds to be used as high-quality compost on local farms.

where members can drop off their used Nespresso capsules, allowing the aluminum to be recycled and the coffee grounds to be used as high-quality compost on local farms. Select accessories purchased in-store can be personalized using an engraving machine , at no additional charge.

, at no additional charge. The boutique's decor will feature a colour palette that echoes the codes of nature and evokes a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Coffee lovers from the Greater Montreal area who previously visited the now-closed boutiques on Crescent Street and at The Bay store on Sainte-Catherine Street, are invited to discover the modernized experience now offer at the Eaton Centre location.

Montreal's Eaton Centre Boutique Hours of Operation

Monday and Tuesday: 10am – 7pm

Wednesday - Friday: 10am – 9pm

Saturday: 10am – 6pm

Sunday: 11am – 5pm

Note: Special opening hours during December.

About Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 150,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 7,900 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 93 markets and has 14'000 employees. In 2023, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com .

SOURCE Nestle Nespresso SA

