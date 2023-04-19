Réseau MAclinique, in partnership with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, breaks ground on a medical complex

LÉVIS, QC, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Réseau MAclinique, in partnership with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, is building Complexe Santé Lévis, a new medical centre that will meet the area's need for health care accessibility. The 90,000 sq. ft. multidisciplinary clinic, which will house the new offices MAclinique Lévis, currently located just a few steps from the complex, will bring together more than 20 family physicians, specialists from the public sector and paramedical practitioners.

Starting in November 2023, Lévis residents will have access to a wide variety of services under one roof, including access to nurses, social workers and other health professionals. Having all these practitioners in the same location makes it easier for physicians to develop treatment plans and for patients to follow them. In addition, the optimized organizational structure used by Réseau MAclinique in all of its family medicine groups (FMGs) frees physicians from administrative tasks, allowing them to devote more time to their practice and consultations in a multidisciplinary clinic focused on knowledge sharing with a view to improving patient outcomes.

Located at the corner of Boulevard Wilfrid Carrier and Rue Lorenzo Auger, the complex is part of a central hub near public transportation.

Complexe Santé Lévis at a glance:

Situated on a 100,000 sq. ft. lot in an area of the Desjardins borough that is in the midst of revitalization

Easy access to Autoroute Jean-Lesage (A20), Boulevard Alphonse-Desjardins and the Lévis bus system

Five floors with a total area of 90,000 square feet

A 21,500 sq. ft. FMG

18 family doctors and 8 specialists

Over 11,000 sq. ft. of common space (fitness room, collaborative spaces, conference rooms, lounge, auditorium, and more)

46 underground parking spaces with charging stations

Large windows to allow natural light into the common areas and offices

Outdoor amenity areas, terraces and landscaping including new trees

Complementary health services (pharmacy, dental clinic, optometrist, audioprosthetist, physiotherapy clinic, etc.)

"The arrival of this new state-of-the-art clinic is one more way to ensure our community has access to a variety of quality services. I would like to congratulate these entrepreneurial owners and wish them every success in this venture."

Gilles Lehouillier, Mayor of Lévis

"Réseau MAclinique's community of practice allows the physicians in our group to focus on the essence of their duties: seeing and diagnosing patients. We harness the strength of a community of like-minded family doctors, pharmacists, nurses and social workers. With this model, our doctors have access to optimized tools, leading to greater efficiency, which in turn benefits the population."

Chantal Guimont, partner physician and President, Réseau MAclinique

"We teamed up with a network of professionals and partners to design a complex where a community of practice can come together and effectively serve the area. We have already built two such complexes, one in Québec City's Lebourgneuf district and the other in Saguenay so we know our model works."

Gabriel Dutil, Executive Vice-President, Réseau MAclinique

"We are investing in the Complexe Santé Lévis real estate project together with a group of physician-entrepreneurs who have convinced us of the effectiveness of their business model, which focuses on access to health services for the population and on the well-being of users and practitioners, who will benefit from a new and modern environment. The Lévis complex is a first partnership that will hopefully lead to others because this health care delivery model is effective for both medical professionals and the population.

Normand Bélanger, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

About Réseau MAclinique

Réseau MAclinique works to improve access to non-institutional health care in Québec by creating high-quality medical clinics for practitioners and their staff. The organization, led by four family physicians, a plastic surgeon and a seasoned real estate promoter, provides practitioners with a quality environment for their practice, which in turn, optimizes the delivery of care to the communities they serve. Since the construction of Complexe Vision, its first medical centre in 2017, Réseau MAclinique has become a forward-looking, interdisciplinary community of practice that stays on the cutting edge of medical technology in its clinics. Reseaumaclinique.com

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ has been helping to drive economic growth and employment in Québec for over 30 years by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As of June 30, 2022, the Fonds immobilier had 47 projects worth $4.9 billion under development or construction, with the latter ultimately creating 29,000 jobs. It also had 65 portfolio properties under management and 1.8 million square feet of land for development. The Fonds immobilier has invested $181 million to date in social, community and affordable housing projects. The organization is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

