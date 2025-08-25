MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - True to its mission of improving access to local healthcare, Réseau MAclinique is expanding its presence in Montreal with the acquisition of the Brunswick Medical Group, ensuring continuity of services for some 250,000 patients per year. Ranked second in the province for the number of appointments offered, the clinic joins another Réseau MAclinique facility at the top of the rankings, MAclinique Lebourgneuf, thereby consolidating a structured primary care offering.

A major healthcare destination

The Brunswick Medical Group fits naturally into Réseau MAclinique's vision, thanks to its modern interdisciplinary environment, where family doctors, specialists, nurses, psychologists, dentists, and other healthcare professionals work closely together. This approach promotes integrated and coordinated care, directly aligned with our desire to improve access, fluidity, and quality of local care.

This family medicine group (GMF) offers:

Same-day or next-day appointments (in most cases);

Medical follow-ups for registered patients;

A rapid response to the needs of patients without a family doctor, particularly in pediatrics and perinatal care;

An essential contribution to regional efforts during periods of high demand (e.g., winter clinic);

The redirection of patients from the emergency room when their condition does not require hospitalization;

The training of the next generation of doctors, as the only GMF in the region to welcome interns and residents.

A project rooted in a modern vision of care

With the arrival of the Brunswick Medical Group, Réseau MAclinique is strengthening its presence in the city and pursuing its goal of offering integrated care that is close to people and adapted to the current challenges of the healthcare system.

"The integration of the Brunswick Medical Group aims to preserve access to care in Montreal's West Island and is a natural fit with our model based on proximity, interdisciplinarity and community roots. Designed by and for physicians, Réseau MAclinique offers a different, more efficient and more humane way of doing things, for the benefit of patients and the population," said Dr. Chantal Guimont, Chair of the Board of Directors and co-founder of Réseau MAclinique.

