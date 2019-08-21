A new investment to promote Quebec's agri-food tourism offering abroad

The Government of Canada awards $600,000 in financial assistance to the Société du réseau ÉCONOMUSÉE to promote Quebec internationally

SAINT-PIERRE-DE-L'ÎLE-D'ORLÉANS, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Société du réseau ÉCONOMUSÉE will receive a non-repayable contribution of $600,000 over three years from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

With that funding, the Société du réseau ÉCONOMUSÉE will be able to implement a marketing strategy outside Quebec for local agri-food products in partnership with 10 tourism organizations. This strategy will include, for example, organizing trade missions and participating in international fairs and trade shows abroad with the aim of attracting international clients. It will also involve carrying out marketing and advertising campaigns, along with media placements including the Web and social media.

Mr. Joël Ligthbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance, made the announcement today.

This project, entitled "Local Flavours", will boost the efforts of tourism associations and their members in order to increase awareness, outside Quebec and internationally, of local agri-food products: cheeses, seafood products, northern berries, ciders and wines, and other local delicacies. Through the support of projects like this one, visitors will be able to experience the adventure of gourmet tourism and discover the expertise of the artisans in Quebec's boutique workshops.

"By supporting projects like the one by the Société du réseau ÉCONOMUSÉE, the Government of Canada is enabling visitors to discover all the richness of our traditions. Projects like this help our artisans showcase their expertise, share their passion and make a living out of it, as well as help promote our cultural heritage internationally."

Joël Ligthbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance

"Agri-tourism is a quickly growing sector. By helping organizations like the Société du réseau ÉCONOMUSÉE, our intention is to make Quebec a prime agri-tourism destination. This approach helps create wealth in the communities and create or maintain good middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED

"Agri-tourism and gourmet tourism are now selection criteria that increasingly more international tourists are using to choose a destination. The Société du réseau ÉCONOMUSÉE and its tourism association partners want to provide people with experiences that abound with culinary discoveries and thrilling encounters with highly talented chefs, producers and artisans of Quebec gastronomy as well as promote the many markets, festivals, events, routes and high-producing territories that, with the changing seasons, showcase the variety of Quebec's local flavours. CED's support will help achieve the objectives set by the partners."

Carl-Éric Guertin, General Manager, Société du réseau ÉCONOMUSÉE

"The Alliance is thrilled with CED's investments in the joint project, which are a tangible contribution to making Quebec a world-class travel destination. We also commend the ongoing cooperation and contribution of the partner associations that are joining forces in this initiative for marketing the Local Flavours experience under the QuebecOriginal brand in markets outside of Quebec."

Martin Soucy, President and CEO, Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which comprises 17 federal departments and agencies including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

Tourism accounts for 2.5% of Quebec's gross domestic product ( $9.8 billion ), and provides 402,000 jobs.

gross domestic product ( ), and provides 402,000 jobs. The funding was awarded under the Quebec Economic Development Program. To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019-2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

This announcement aligns with Canada's new tourism strategy ‒ Creating Middle Class Jobs:A New Federal Tourism Growth Strategy by the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

new tourism strategy ‒ Creating Middle Class Jobs:A New Federal Tourism Growth Strategy by the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Founded in 1992, the Société du réseau ÉCONOMUSÉE is a non-profit organization that works together with many partners with the aim of upholding traditional artisanal and agri-food occupations and expertise. The organization, with its head office in Québec, brings together 44 economuseums in the province.

