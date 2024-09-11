MONTRÉAL, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie invites the whole family to take part in the adventures of Celeste, a little girl interested in exoplanets, in the Planetarium's new film starting October 1: Beyond the Sun—In Search of a New Earth. This original Spanish production (co-produced by Monigotes Estudio and Render Area) is a great way to learn how scientists might discover other Earth-like planets.

Synopsis

Celeste is a little girl who wants to explore the Universe, find new Earths and know how to find exoplanets. While Celeste is fighting off sleep in her room by reading a book on astronomy she receives an unexpected visit from Moon, a small particle of light from a star very far away.

Together, they will enjoy a journey through the Universe to discover what exoplanets are and how they can be detected. They observe rogue planets, oceanic worlds and super-Earths. Moon tells her about exoplanet hunters, who observe the sky in search of planets like Earth. Many adventures are yet to come. But first, she needs some rest. Celeste drops off to sleep waiting for the next visit of Moon.

Beyond the Sun—In Search of a New Earth | Ages 6 and up

Running time: 25 minutes

This film is presented at the Planetarium in conjunction with We Are Stars.

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium de Montréal. Together, these museums located in Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.4 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

