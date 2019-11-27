A new era of mobility with global star and Creative Director The Weeknd

The campaign's video assets will be available in 20-, 30-, 60-, and 140-second spots. In addition to the clips that are already available online, corresponding TV ads will be broadcasted internationally from November 29.

"This is a special moment for the entire Mercedes team: with the EQC campaign we are entering the era of electric mobility," said Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Marketing Mercedes-Benz Cars. "The campaign takes the emotional experiences of our customers with iconic Mercedes vehicles and shows how we are reinterpreting them in the electric EQC in the present day. A completely new driving feel, pioneering spirit and sustainable, modern luxury are at the core of our EQC communications."

The Weeknd is a Grammy Award-winning, multi-Platinum, and Diamond-certified recording artist and founder of the visionary XO collective. Filtering R&B, pop, and hip-hop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd has redefined all these genres and solidified his iconic status with successes spanning record-breaking chart triumphs. From his early mixtapes that later morphed into a 2X RIAA-certified Platinum project, The Weeknd has gone on to make three albums and an EP that have garnered over 35 billion global streams and 9 billion YouTube views. In addition to three Grammy Awards, he has also won nine Billboard Music Awards, two American Music Awards, ten Juno Awards, and has been nominated for an Academy Award. The continuous record breaking of charts, sales and streams, headlining the biggest festivals and stadiums in the world, and his ever mysterious public persona combine to solidify The Weeknd as one of the most compelling and significant artists of the 21st century.

"We are delighted about the collaboration with Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd," said Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Cars. "The collaboration was inspiring and gave us lots of new and creative impetus. Abel's talent as the creative director and performer is the right combination for this unique Mercedes moment on the road to an electric future."

Further features of the campaign include an extended web special, additional clips, and social media assets such as a Tik Tok Challenge and the Instagram extension "If I had lived today." In the latter, the protagonists go on a journey through time, seeing how Carl Benz, for example, would approach today's technical possibilities and social media tools. The campaign also includes extensive print motifs.

The EQC Webspecial at mercedes-benz.com presents the all-electric SUV with a series of specially created images. From November 29, the product page will describe the features and services.

Iconoclast Germany GmbH produced the campaign films.

French photographer Cédric Viollet produced the print motifs, which show various EQC moments that focus mainly on the ease of electric driving. Viollet has made a name for himself working for international fashion and lifestyle media, among others.

Credits: antoni garage, Mercedes-Benz's lead European agency, and Nicolás Méndez, Director TVC, from the creative production firm CANADA, and Universal Music Group & Brands Germany are responsible for the idea, concept and implementation of the campaign. fischerAppelt, play is responsible for the idea, concept and implementation of the Instagram extension "If I lived today."

EQC: The Mercedes of electric vehicles

The EQC is the first model from Mercedes-Benz's EQ product and technology brand to arrive on the roads, and marks the beginning of a new era in mobility for the brand. With its seamless, clean design and colour highlights that are typical of the brand, it simultaneously pioneers an avant-garde electric look and embodies the company's Progressive Luxury design idiom. With respect to quality, safety, and comfort, the EQC is the Mercedes-Benz of electric vehicles—it doesn't just feature a striking design, it also delivers dynamic performance, thanks to two electric motors at the front and rear axles with a combined output of 300 kW. With Mercedes me, EQ offers comprehensive services and makes electric mobility convenient and practical for everyday use.

The EQC campaign also represents a new approach to marketing communications for Mercedes-Benz EQ, a key component of which is collaboration with personalities who are shaping the mobility of tomorrow. In this case, The Weeknd is a role model for young people and thus is able to connect with new audiences who are ideally suited to EQ. A pioneering spirit and the courage to take new paths inspire authentic communication while supporting a contemporary approach to sustainable luxury.

