A New Branch Experience at National Bank

Personalized approach

Employees interact with clients in front of the counter, side-by-side.

Clients can choose to carry out their transactions at the counter or at the ABM.

If needed, employees can help clients with our digital solutions.

Clients will be able to get advice on their personal finances.

Innovative design

Distinctive and casual environment, including music.

Collaboration table to encourage conversation while ensuring confidentiality. Closed offices are also available.

Quote

"Our clients want to access services online, while having the option to go to a branch for advice. That's why the Bank continues to make major investments in all of these areas. Our new branch experience draws on technology and human relations. We're pleased to continue rolling it out." said Paolo Pizzuto, Senior Vice-President – Personal Banking at National Bank.

Branches offering the new experience in 2019

Region Address Laurentians 9596 Henri-Piché St., Saint-Canut 477 Sainte-Anne Blvd., Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines 2575 D'Annemasse St., Boisbriand 265 Saint-Georges St., Saint-Jérôme 13675 Curé-Labelle Blvd., Mirabel Laval 2995 Dagenais Blvd. West, Laval 3131 de la Concorde Blvd. East, Laval 61 des Laurentides Blvd., Laval 47 Samson Blvd, Laval Montérégie 8200 Taschereau Blvd., Brossard 1356 Monseigneur-Langlois Blvd., Salaberry-de-Valleyfield 500 d'Avaugour St., Boucherville 1043 Armand-Frappier Blvd., Sainte-Julie 3380 Laframboise Blvd., Saint-Hyacinthe 1955 des Cascades St., Saint-Hyacinthe 3626 Taschereau Blvd., Greenfield Park 6250 Cousineau Blvd., Saint-Hubert 2877 de Chambly Rd., Longueuil 5645 Grande-Allée Blvd., Brossard Montreal 8091 Saint-Denis St., Montreal 1201 Fleury St. East, Montreal 5355 Côte-des-Neiges Rd., Montreal 5498 Henri-Bourassa Blvd. East, Montreal 10650 Pie-IX Blvd., Montreal 14965 de Pierrefonds Blvd., Pierrefonds 8020 Langelier Blvd., Montreal 4506 Saint-Denis St., Montreal 600 de la Gauchetière Blvd. West, Montreal 5705 Jean-Talon East St., Saint-Léonard – coming soon Centre-du-Québec 1430 Édouard-Dufour St., Plessisville Lower St. Lawrence | Gaspésie 688 Jean-Rioux St. Trois-Pistoles Lanaudière 979 Firestone Blvd., Joliette 318 de la Visitation St., Saint-Charles-Borromée 1080 des Seigneurs Blvd., Terrebonne 5333 Laurier Blvd., Terrebonne Saguenay-Lac-Jean | Côte-Nord 600 Laflèche Blvd., Baie-Comeau Mauricie 4000 des Forges Blvd., Trois-Rivières

