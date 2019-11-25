A New Branch Experience at National Bank Français
Nov 25, 2019, 14:38 ET
MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank is pleased to announce the deployment of a new experience in nearly 40 branches across Quebec. The experience will be gradually rolled out to other branches in Canada in 2020. Combining advisory services and technology, the new branch experience focuses on a human-centred approach by welcoming clients immediately and ensuring all their needs are met.
The main characteristics are:
Personalized approach
- Employees interact with clients in front of the counter, side-by-side.
- Clients can choose to carry out their transactions at the counter or at the ABM.
- If needed, employees can help clients with our digital solutions.
- Clients will be able to get advice on their personal finances.
Innovative design
- Distinctive and casual environment, including music.
- Collaboration table to encourage conversation while ensuring confidentiality. Closed offices are also available.
Quote
"Our clients want to access services online, while having the option to go to a branch for advice. That's why the Bank continues to make major investments in all of these areas. Our new branch experience draws on technology and human relations. We're pleased to continue rolling it out." said Paolo Pizzuto, Senior Vice-President – Personal Banking at National Bank.
Branches offering the new experience in 2019
|
Region
|
Address
|
Laurentians
|
9596 Henri-Piché St., Saint-Canut
|
477 Sainte-Anne Blvd., Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines
|
2575 D'Annemasse St., Boisbriand
|
265 Saint-Georges St., Saint-Jérôme
|
13675 Curé-Labelle Blvd., Mirabel
|
Laval
|
2995 Dagenais Blvd. West, Laval
|
3131 de la Concorde Blvd. East, Laval
|
61 des Laurentides Blvd., Laval
|
47 Samson Blvd, Laval
|
Montérégie
|
8200 Taschereau Blvd., Brossard
|
1356 Monseigneur-Langlois Blvd., Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
|
500 d'Avaugour St., Boucherville
|
1043 Armand-Frappier Blvd., Sainte-Julie
|
3380 Laframboise Blvd., Saint-Hyacinthe
|
1955 des Cascades St., Saint-Hyacinthe
|
3626 Taschereau Blvd., Greenfield Park
|
6250 Cousineau Blvd., Saint-Hubert
|
2877 de Chambly Rd., Longueuil
|
5645 Grande-Allée Blvd., Brossard
|
Montreal
|
8091 Saint-Denis St., Montreal
|
1201 Fleury St. East, Montreal
|
5355 Côte-des-Neiges Rd., Montreal
|
5498 Henri-Bourassa Blvd. East, Montreal
|
10650 Pie-IX Blvd., Montreal
|
14965 de Pierrefonds Blvd., Pierrefonds
|
8020 Langelier Blvd., Montreal
|
4506 Saint-Denis St., Montreal
|
600 de la Gauchetière Blvd. West, Montreal
|
5705 Jean-Talon East St., Saint-Léonard – coming soon
|
Centre-du-Québec
|
1430 Édouard-Dufour St., Plessisville
|
Lower St. Lawrence | Gaspésie
|
688 Jean-Rioux St. Trois-Pistoles
|
Lanaudière
|
979 Firestone Blvd., Joliette
|
318 de la Visitation St., Saint-Charles-Borromée
|
1080 des Seigneurs Blvd., Terrebonne
|
5333 Laurier Blvd., Terrebonne
|
Saguenay-Lac-Jean | Côte-Nord
|
600 Laflèche Blvd., Baie-Comeau
|
Mauricie
|
4000 des Forges Blvd., Trois-Rivières
About National Bank of Canada
With $276 billion in assets as at July 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has nearly 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
For further information: Stéphanie Rousseau, Senior Advisor - Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, stephanie.rousseau@nbc.ca, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-394-5684
