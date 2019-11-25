A New Branch Experience at National Bank Français

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank is pleased to announce the deployment of a new experience in nearly 40 branches across Quebec. The experience will be gradually rolled out to other branches in Canada in 2020. Combining advisory services and technology, the new branch experience focuses on a human-centred approach by welcoming clients immediately and ensuring all their needs are met.

The main characteristics are:

Personalized approach 

  • Employees interact with clients in front of the counter, side-by-side. 
  • Clients can choose to carry out their transactions at the counter or at the ABM.
  • If needed, employees can help clients with our digital solutions. 
  • Clients will be able to get advice on their personal finances.

Innovative design

  • Distinctive and casual environment, including music.
  • Collaboration table to encourage conversation while ensuring confidentiality. Closed offices are also available.

Quote

"Our clients want to access services online, while having the option to go to a branch for advice. That's why the Bank continues to make major investments in all of these areas. Our new branch experience draws on technology and human relations. We're pleased to continue rolling it out." said Paolo Pizzuto, Senior Vice-President – Personal Banking at National Bank.

Branches offering the new experience in 2019

Region

Address

Laurentians

9596 Henri-Piché St., Saint-Canut

477 Sainte-Anne Blvd., Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines 

2575 D'Annemasse St., Boisbriand 

265 Saint-Georges St., Saint-Jérôme

13675 Curé-Labelle Blvd., Mirabel

Laval

2995 Dagenais Blvd. West, Laval

3131 de la Concorde Blvd. East, Laval

61 des Laurentides Blvd., Laval 

47 Samson Blvd, Laval

Montérégie

8200 Taschereau Blvd., Brossard 

1356 Monseigneur-Langlois Blvd., Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

500 d'Avaugour St., Boucherville

1043 Armand-Frappier Blvd., Sainte-Julie

3380 Laframboise Blvd., Saint-Hyacinthe

1955 des Cascades St., Saint-Hyacinthe

3626 Taschereau Blvd., Greenfield Park

6250 Cousineau Blvd., Saint-Hubert

2877 de Chambly Rd., Longueuil

5645 Grande-Allée Blvd., Brossard

Montreal

8091 Saint-Denis St., Montreal

1201 Fleury St. East, Montreal

5355 Côte-des-Neiges Rd., Montreal

5498 Henri-Bourassa Blvd. East, Montreal

10650 Pie-IX Blvd., Montreal

14965 de Pierrefonds Blvd., Pierrefonds

8020 Langelier Blvd., Montreal

4506 Saint-Denis St., Montreal

600 de la Gauchetière Blvd. West, Montreal

5705 Jean-Talon East St., Saint-Léonard – coming soon

Centre-du-Québec

1430 Édouard-Dufour St., Plessisville

Lower St. Lawrence | Gaspésie

688 Jean-Rioux St. Trois-Pistoles

Lanaudière

979 Firestone Blvd., Joliette

318 de la Visitation St., Saint-Charles-Borromée

1080 des Seigneurs Blvd., Terrebonne

5333 Laurier Blvd., Terrebonne

Saguenay-Lac-Jean | Côte-Nord

600 Laflèche Blvd., Baie-Comeau

Mauricie

4000 des Forges Blvd., Trois-Rivières

About National Bank of Canada
With $276 billion in assets as at July 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has nearly 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter.

