MONTRÉAL, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Effective February 22, 2021, Dunton Rainville's Sherbrooke team will operate from its new location at 1802 King Street West, Suite 240, in Sherbrooke.

"Our new office is in a prime location, strategically situated in the heart of Sherbrooke's business centre. We will therefore be able to pursue our expansion in the Greater Sherbrooke area while continuing to focus on proximity to our clients," said Me. Dominique Gilbert, partner.

In 2017, Me. Dominique Gilbert and Me. Andrée-Anne Ouimette joined forces to establish a boutique commercial law firm, which joined Dunton Rainville in November 2019. "We are very proud to be part of the Sherbrooke community and to contribute in a concrete manner to the success of the region's business people," said Me. Jean-Jacques Rainville, a Sherbrooke native and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

A team of lawyers recognized in their field

Our team consists of 15 members, including 8 lawyers who share the same passion: offering their clients, both entrepreneurs and individuals, optimal, creative and fairly priced legal solutions tailored to their needs.

"Our goal is to maintain the firm's position at the top of the list of Quebec firms while maintaining our commitment to our clients and to the communities in which we operate. We are confident that, with the support of our clients and each member of our team, we will succeed," concluded Me. Jean-Jacques Rainville.

Dunton Rainville LLP is a firm composed of close to 250 people, including over one hundred lawyers, notaries and labour relations advisors, who work in our offices in Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Joliette, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Sherbrooke. Our professionals possess cutting-edge expertise, and the firm acts in all areas requiring legal services.



Dunton Rainville is a member of the global network of leading law firms, SCG Legal.

For more information, please visit duntonrainville.com

SOURCE Dunton Rainville

For further information: Me. Jean-Jacques Rainville, Dunton Rainville LLP, (514) 866-6743, [email protected]