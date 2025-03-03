CAP-AUX-MEULES, QC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Carrefour Jeunesse-Emploi des Îles (CJE des Îles) will benefit from a major modernization project, made possible through a federal government investment of more than $580,000, to improve the energy efficiency and accessibility of its building.

This announcement was made by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Marilyn Couturier, Interim General Manager of the CJE des Îles.

The project includes a complete renovation of the basement of the CJE des Îles to better meet users' needs and optimize the existing space. Additionally, the current heating and cooling system, which runs on fuel oil and has become obsolete, will be replaced with a more efficient and environmentally friendly solution, ensuring greater comfort for occupants while reducing the building's environmental footprint.

Accessibility will also be a key aspect of this modernization, with the addition of a lift platform to allow people with reduced mobility to easily access both levels of the building. These improvements will promote greater inclusion and provide users with a more welcoming and functional environment. This project reflects a continued commitment to sustainable development and the well-being of local communities, ensuring a brighter future for the Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Quotes

"This modernization project in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine demonstrates our commitment to developing more sustainable and accessible infrastructure. Beyond improving user comfort, these renovations will also help minimize our environmental footprint. With this federal investment, we are shaping a greener and more inclusive future for the entire community."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"The confirmation of this major financial support through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program will allow us to complete the acquisition and renovation project for the CJE des Îles facilities. We have faced many unforeseen challenges in advancing this project, and without this contribution, we would not be able to carry out the phase aimed at improving energy efficiency and universal accessibility to our services."

Marilyn Couturier, Interim General Manager of the CJE des Îles

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $581,006 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the CJE des Îles contributes $180,000

These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 54.50% and greenhouse gas emissions by 21.7 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

