Exploring the issues and taking action for the future of Montreal gastronomy

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today PHI Centre was home to the third edition of Tous dans la même assiette, an annual event organized by the Office montréalais de la gastronomie (OMG), an initiative of Tourisme Montréal. This day brought together nearly 200 key players of the Montreal gastronomy scene, confirming the desire of the Montreal community to mobilize, inspire and foster structuring projects, from pitchfork to fork.

OMG, which was created in 2021 with the financial support of Ville de Montréal, continues mission to turn Montreal into one of North America's premier dining destinations. This edition was hosted by Francis Reddy, who collaborated with Catherine Lefebvre, Guillaume Cantin, and Robert Laporte. They addressed the many current issues directly and offered concrete solutions.

SEEKING SOLUTIONS

After exploring the "who" and "what" of our culinary industry during past editions, the time has come to get into the "how." How to position Montreal's gastronomy, reach its full potential, break new ground, and cope with the changes in the restaurant business, while enhancing our identity?

MONTREAL'S APPETITE FOR THE UNEXPECTED

A new strategic positioning for Montreal gastronomy

"The insatiable desire of the players to reinvent themselves and to surprise people, combined with the 'WOW' effect of Montreal, have established this city as an essential benchmark in gastronomy. Here cuisine unpretentiously embodies joie de vivre and self-expression," points out Lily Barrière Groppi, strategist at LG2.

REVEALING MONTREAL'S GOURMET POTENTIAL - MAXIMIZING TOURISM

Tradition, urban agriculture, eco-responsibility and technology

"To develop gastronomic tourism, let's embrace our traditions, leverage our advances in urban agriculture, bet on sustainable development, and fully exploit Montreal's technological potential. Most of all, we need to include the population in this process. The more Montrealers love their gastronomy, the more tourists will appreciate it." Gwenaëlle Reyt, expert in cultural approaches to food

ECO-RESPONSIBILITY

The resources exist, and so do customer expectations!

"It used to be that a lot of people were dissuaded from joining a food recovery program for fear of negative media coverage following a case of food poisoning. Nowadays, refusing to participate in such a program is likelier to lead to bad publicity. People shouldn't hesitate to hop in!" says Jean-François Archambault, founder and general manager of La Tablée des chefs

INNOVATION IN OUR OPERATIONS

Finding the balance between generosity and profitability

"The fear of innovation can generate hostile reactions at first, but once success is established, the naysayers quiet down. The use of Libro's reservation system with advance payment showed that innovation can lead to success; we only have two no-shows per year. Don't be afraid to innovate, it can work out wonderfully," assures Julien Masia, chef-owner, Restaurant Masia

MONTREAL: WORLD CAPITAL OF URBAN AGRICULTURE

Strengthening the connection between restaurants and urban farms

"With 57 urban agriculture companies (way more than the 36 in Brussels); a variety of producers; a favourable climate; and an impressive number of rooftop farms, Montreal is becoming a source of inspiration worldwide. However, support strategies are necessary to maintain this success and strengthen the connection between restaurants and urban farms. This is the challenge we're faced with," Éric Duchemin, director of the Laboratoire sur l'agriculture urbaine

OUR CULINARY IDENTITY

A plural, innovative, multicultural city

"Montreal is a city that is always evolving, reflecting its French and Lyonnais heritage as well as its multicultural diversity. Our reputation as an innovative city where people work hard and party hard is also characterized by our gastronomic mosaic, which is ready to be discovered. Our recommendation: exploring the lesser-known corners of our culinary identity, such as Mohawk cuisine." Amélie Masson-Labonté, historian

"We are writing a new chapter of our culinary success together. Montreal gastronomy is deeply rooted in our identity, and Tourisme Montréal is extremely proud to propel the Office montréalais de la gastronomie. Thanks to the players of this rich, diverse sector," says Manuela Goya, Vice President, Destination Development and Public Affairs at Tourisme Montréal

The productive discussions of the day will allow the Office montréalais de la gastronomie to support the local culinary scene in accelerating their business knowledge and development.

OMG also pledges to support the industry in implementing practical initiatives to attract the next generation and retain the workforce.

About the Office montréalais de la gastronomie (OMG):

The Office montréalais de la gastronomie is an initiative of Tourisme Montréal created in 2021 thanks to the financial support of the Ville de Montréal. OMG's mission is to mobilize the relevant communities to strengthen Montréal's status as one of North America's premier dining destinations. Its objectives are to position gastronomy as a driver of economic, social, environmental and cultural development and as a place of creation and innovation; to help relevant sectors increase the scope of initiatives adding value to the destination, and to facilitate business opportunities; to stimulate and recognize initiatives to promote the artisanal products of Montréal and our regions; to highlight key elements of Montréal's and Québec's cultural heritage and culinary identity; and to increase the visibility of Montréal's products, chefs and artisans outside of Québec. For more information, please visit www.officemtlgastronomie.ca : www.officemtlgastronomie.ca.

