A legacy of conservation is set in stone in Delta, B.C.

The surprise event brought together First Nations community members, conservation leaders, DUC staff, representatives from local First Nations, government representatives, and members of the local community to celebrate Reifel's decades of contributions to DUC and to environmental conservation. Serving as President of DUC from 1996 to 1998 and as Chairman of DUC's Board in 1999 and 2000, George Reifel was instrumental in shaping key conservation initiatives across the country, and his work in the Fraser River Delta has safeguarded crucial habitats for generations of waterfowl and people.

"George Reifel's dedication to conservation has left an enduring mark on our landscapes and our organization," said Michael Nadler, CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada. "The sanctuary and wetlands he and his family helped protect will continue to flourish as living tributes to their efforts. His dedication and selfless contributions are worthy of celebration, and recognition. Our organization, and these wetlands can only thrive when passionate people step up and do what George has done."

The cairn, now a permanent fixture at the sanctuary, recognizes Reifel's pivotal role in leading conservation efforts ranging from land acquisition and habitat restoration to wetland protection across the country. His stewardship of the George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary represents a unique partnership between DUC, federal and provincial governments, the B.C. Waterfowl Society, and the Reifel family.

"George's contributions have gone beyond just our local efforts," said Sarah Nathan, DUC's manager of provincial operations in British Columbia. "He has influenced conservation strategies on a national scale, ensuring that habitats critical to waterfowl and wildlife are preserved for future generations."

