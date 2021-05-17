MONTRÉAL, May 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A group of investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation ("Champlain") announces the acquisition of Dion Herbs & Spices ("Dion").

Founded in 1996 by Mr. Gaston Dion, the company currently offers 9 product categories representing some 450 product varieties. Products are sold are over 1000 retail locations in Canada and the United States.

Leadership succession will be ensured by Mr. André Fortier, formerly Senior Vice-President with the Loblaw group of companies, Mr. Jean-Francois Bieler, formerly Vice-President Operations and General Manager of Atoka Cranberries and by Ms. Marie-Andrée Morin-Dion and Samuel Morin-Dion, the founders' children.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

ABOUT CHAMPLAIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Champlain Financial Corporation, a Canadian private holding company based in Montreal, Quebec, operates a private diversified investment portfolio, currently with a series of investments throughout Canada and United States. Champlain's core focus is to serve as a value-added financial partner in providing equity capital and growth management expertise for small and middle-market companies that are eager to grow locally and abroad by providing them equity, funding and management expertise.

ABOUT DION HERBS & SPICES

In 1996, Gaston Dion was discouraged to see how the world of spices was dull and very conservative. This cook, looking for different flavours and new trends, but finding only conventional products, decided to start his own company. Along with Louiselle Morin and their children, Marie-Andree Morin-Dion and Samuel Morin-Dion, M. Dion sets out to surprise consumers and awake a culinary curiosity. The adventure starts with a new container. After merchandising this unique and different concept, Dion Herbs & Spices now offers 9 product categories including over 450 varieties.

Dion Herbs & Spices is now a leading herbs & spices seller in Quebec, offering the widest range of products, according to AC Neilson studies. Those are available in over 1000 retailers in Canada and the United States.

www.champlaincanada.com

www.epicesdion.com

