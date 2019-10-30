A Great Start to the School Year for Breakfast Club of Canada

Costco Wholesale raises over $1,000,000 for Breakfast Club of Canada through their fundraiser

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Only a few weeks into the school year, and Costco Wholesale has already made a significant donation to ensuring that children will be starting every morning on a full stomach. Thanks to the generous contributions of their members and the dedication of their employees, a total of $1,000,000 has been raised as part of the Add a Breakfast to Your Bill campaign. These funds will help to provide nutritious breakfasts for over 243,000 children.

Highlights:

Costco has raised more than $7,200,000 for Breakfast Club of Canada since 2007.

for Breakfast Club of since 2007. This year's fundraiser was held in a record number of locations, with 111 participating warehouses across Canada .

. Staff are instrumental in making this fundraiser a success every year. Our heartfelt thanks go out to each and every Costco employee for their spirit of generosity.

Quotes:

"Costco is dedicated to giving Canadian children and youth the best chances at a happy life, by supporting charities that focus on health and education. Through their commitment, Breakfast Club of Canada is working toward the same goals. We are proud to play our part in making sure Breakfast Club of Canada meets the needs of as many children as possible."

– Pierre Riel, Senior Vice-President, Country Manager, Costco Wholesale Canada

"Going back to school is an exciting time for every child, and we want to keep it that way. By making sure they have the energy to learn, Breakfast Club of Canada actively works on breaking down barriers for them to grow and thrive. We can only hope to achieve this with the help of our partners, such as Costco Wholesale, who has been supporting us since 2007. Our partnership enables us to dream bigger and reach more children every year."

– Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager, Breakfast Club of Canada

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Breakfast Club of Canada is a charitable organization that provides funding, equipment, training and support to school breakfast programs across the country. The Club is dedicated to ensuring every child starts their day with a nutritious morning meal, in a safe and secure environment. Founded in Quebec in 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada is present in 1,809 schools from coast to coast feeding over 243,500 children every school morning. To learn more visit breakfastclubcanada.org or find us on social media.

