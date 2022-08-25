A full-colour 35th edition for the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival

The Government of Canada supports the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This year, the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival is offering a range of performances and festive events that will be sure to delight audiences and make the region shine even brighter.

Today, Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament (Gatineau), on behalf of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced $99,800 in funding for the 35th edition of the Festival. The funding, from the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, will help support this event that showcases regional heritage and gives local artisans and performers a great opportunity to connect with the public.

Speaking on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec (CED), Mr. MacKinnon also announced $590,000 in financial support from CED. The Tourism Relief Fund provided $500,000 in additional funding, and the Quebec Economic Development Program provided $90,000 for event marketing. These non-repayable contributions will help the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival adapt its services, offering tourists a more modern and environmentally friendly experience. They will also help promote the festival beyond Quebec.

"The Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival has been going strong for 35 years and is now an established must-see event in the Outaouais. With its rich and diverse lineup of arts and culture, the Festival is also a wonderful opportunity to let the talents of our local artists shine. Congratulations to the festival team on this colourful event that is sure to delight people of all ages. Have a wonderful festival!"

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"Festivals helps spark creativity and they bring real economic benefits in Quebec and throughout the country. Our government continues to support festivals in improving their tourism offerings. I applaud the work of all the artisans behind the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival, a true celebration of our cultural vitality and a chance to experience beautiful moments together."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"True to its reputation, the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival is known for its engaging arts programming, its contribution to Québécois culture, and the many original activities it offers. The Government of Canada is proud to offer additional support this year. In addition to offering performances by recognized artists, the Festival also shines a spotlight on a wealth of local talent. The region should be proud to host such a festive event that brings people together. Thank you to the organizers and all the volunteers!"

—Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament (Gatineau)

"It is a pleasure for us to offer several local and emerging artists the opportunity to perform at the Festival. Thanks to Canadian Heritage funding, we can welcome them to our stage and introduce festivalgoers to their wonderful talent. We are deeply honoured to receive support from CED to enhance our offer to festival visitors."

—Sandra Cloutier, General Manager, Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival

The 35th edition of the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival will take place from September 1 to 5, 2022 , at La Baie Park in Gatineau .

, at La Baie Park in . The 2022 Festival program offers more than a hundred activities and shows. Eighty performers and nearly 700 volunteers will contribute to the event.

Matinées musicales are back for this year's festival. Laurence Jalbert and Matt Holubowski will perform at dawn, at 6:45 a.m.

and will perform at dawn, at Thanks to the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, local artists and artisans, heritage performers, and specialists are given more opportunities to engage with their communities through various festivals, events, and projects. This program also helps local groups celebrate their region's history and heritage.

The funding was provided under the Tourism Relief Fund, created specifically to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector deliver innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to re-open to international travellers.

The Quebec Economic Development Program aims to help communities seize promising economic development and diversification opportunities.

