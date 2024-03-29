Olive oil and extra virgin olive oil are healthy and safe products, able to guarantee quality and sustainability in your cooking.

This Easter, treat your taste buds to a delectable Roast Lamb with Herb and Citrus Infused Olive Oil. Our extra virgin olive oil, carefully extracted from premium European and Italian olives, provides a distinctive depth of flavour that elevates this dish from a simple roast to perfection.

To recreate this culinary masterpiece in your own kitchen, follow these simple steps:

Ingredients:

1 leg of lamb

Fresh rosemary and thyme sprigs

Garlic cloves

Salt and pepper to taste

Zest of one lemon

Olivicola Cosentina's pure extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F/180°C. Make small incisions in the lamb and insert slices of garlic and sprigs of herbs. Rub the meat with salt, pepper, lemon zest, and pour over a generous glaze of pure extra virgin olive oil. Place the lamb in a roasting tin and cook for about 90 minutes or until the desired degree of doneness is reached. Rest the lamb before carving to retain the tasty juices.

This Easter, make a lasting impression with a dish that embodies the essence of European culinary excellence. Discover the unparalleled quality and taste of pure olive oil from Europe and elevate your festive spread to new heights.

