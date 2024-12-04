A Decade of Distinction: Mazda Canada Inc. Recognized as Greater Toronto Top Employer for 10th Consecutive Year

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. has been named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for the 10th year in a row. The secret behind their award-winning culture? According to David Klan, President & CEO of Mazda Canada – a strong set of core values.

Greater Toronto's Top Employers logo (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

"This decade-long achievement is a reflection of the values that are central to our identity as Mazda Canada," says Klan. "Our team is the cornerstone of our business and we are very proud of the work environment we have co-created based on inclusivity, collaboration, and continuous development; a culture that listens is a culture that thrives."

Mazda Canada is committed to being viewed as a leader in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by their employees, retailers, owners, and communities. "We seek to lead with purpose," says Krista Kelly-Gombocz, Director, People & Culture at Mazda Canada, who is also the Executive Sponsor of Mazda Canada's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. "Our top priority is to ensure our employees feel respected, supported, and empowered. This commitment guides all our decisions and is solidified by our policies, practices, and the values we uphold every day."

Some of the standout initiatives that earned Mazda Canada this coveted corporate culture recognition include:

A competitive health benefits package, including a $1,500 mental health practitioner benefit

mental health practitioner benefit A defined benefit pension plan (less than 10% of companies in Canada offer defined benefit pension plans; Mazda Canada Inc. has invested millions over the past five years to support this incredible offering)

offer defined benefit pension plans; Mazda Canada Inc. has invested millions over the past five years to support this incredible offering) Progressive time-off policies that enable employees to balance work and their personal commitments, including 10 paid sick days and reduced summer hours

Tuition reimbursement program, offering employees up to $10,000 per year to support their professional development

per year to support their professional development Unlimited access to the LinkedIn Learning platform, including a company-wide Diversity, Equity and Inclusion curriculum with topics prioritized based on employee feedback

$10,000 unique Japan scholarship opportunity for children of Mazda in Canada employees

unique scholarship opportunity for children of Mazda in employees $500 wellness fund to support employee health and wellbeing

wellness fund to support employee health and wellbeing Vehicle programs enabling employees to obtain access to new Mazda vehicles

Corporate social responsibility strategy focused on our people, planet and communities, including partnerships with Indspire and Pathways to Education, two charitable organizations focused on youth education and support for youth from Indigenous and low-income communities across Canada

Published annually since 2006, Greater Toronto's Top Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the best places to work in the Greater Toronto Area and has become a benchmark in the region for workplace best-practices.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow Mazda Canada's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaCanada and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaCanada.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Krista Tzanopoulos, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]