At an event today, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Councillor Matthew Luloff, Chair of the Ottawa Public Library Board, Chief Greg Sarazin, Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation, and Band Councillor Frankie Cote, on behalf of Chief Dylan Whiteduck, Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg, celebrated the completion of the pouring of all five floors, also known as the "topping off" of Ādisōke, the Ottawa Public Library – Library and Archives Canada joint facility.

With the pouring of the floors now complete, work will soon begin on the iconic curved roof of the facility, constructed by PCL Construction. To honour this momentous occasion, the partners each signed a piece of structural steel that will be placed within the facility's interior.

In addition to celebrating the completion of the floors, the partners also unveiled the official branding for the facility, as well as the new look of the project website, adisoke.ca. The branding reflects the power of storytelling, as well as the natural environment that surrounds the facility, supporting a space that is truly welcoming.

Set to open in 2026, the modern and iconic facility of Ādisōke will become a landmark destination in the Anishinābe Algonquin Nation's territory, in what is now known as the National Capital Region. The site for Ādisōke is located on the unceded, traditional territory of the Anishinābe Algonquin Nation, who have occupied the area since time immemorial. Elders and members of the Host Nation have been key partners in influencing the design of the facility, as well as the selection of the name Ādisōke, which refers to the telling of stories in the Anishinābemowin Algonquin language.

Ādisōke, designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, in joint venture with KWC Architects, will bring together the rich collections of a world-class public library and a national institution under one roof, giving life to the stories and histories that connect us.

"Today marks a significant milestone for the Ādisōke project as we celebrate and unveil its official branding. The name Ādisōke means 'storytelling' in Anishinābemowin Algonquin language. As its name implies, Ādisōke will be a place where all are welcome, coming together to learn, connect and share stories and histories as its doors open in 2026."



– Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, City of Ottawa

"With the building taking shape, we're getting closer and closer to the time when stories will come to life within these walls. Even now, the story has begun through the construction, the vibrant branding and the tagline unveiled today. Ādisōke is more than just a building; it will be a place for everyone to learn, discover and spark their curiosity. This project is unique in Canada, and to be part of it is an honour."



– The Hon. Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"October is Canadian Library Month - a time to celebrate libraries and the positive and meaningful contributions they make in our communities, and a perfect time to mark this latest milestone for Ādisōke, home of Ottawa Public Library's future Central branch. The branding for Ādisōke highlights all that is special about this project: the land on which it sits, the unique and valued partnership between Ottawa Public Library, Library and Archives Canada and the Anishinābe Algonquin Nation, and that we are building a place where all are welcome and belong."



– Councillor Matthew Luloff, Chair of the Ottawa Public Library Board

"The Anishinābe Algonquin Nation looks forward to a positive path forward via Ādisōke. We fully expect that our Nation's members will be engaged as active Knowledge Keepers by the Ottawa Public Library within Ādisōke. Our Elders, Knowledge Keepers, Storytellers, Artists, Musicians, Cooks, Caterers, Entrepreneurs and youth must be offered spaces and roles of value in this beautiful facility. We look forward to seeing the ongoing construction of this important national facility in our traditional, unceded territory."



– Band Councillor Frankie Cote, Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg

Backgrounder: Ādisōke branding

The brand identity for Ādisōke, designed by Ottawa-based Spruce Creative, evolved from the feedback we received through public engagement in the design phase, as well as collaborative discussions between, Ottawa Public Library, Library and Archives Canada and the Anishinābe Algonquin Host Nation.

The vision of the brand is to articulate the unique past, present and future of this partnership-driven landmark facility. The brand identity is expressed through the following themes: storytelling, welcoming, learning, wonder, and creativity.

Inspired by the natural world, river stones serve as the main design element, and are also reflected in the facility's architectural design. River stone represents the power of flowing water to shape the land, a similar force to the power of stories to shape our world. It reflects the passing of time, movement, rhythm, stories, building, shelter and energy. The icon design includes an organic stone shape which complements the curvatures of the facility's iconic roof.

The brand's primary colours, trillium and timber, are based in the natural elements, taking cues from the surrounding landscape. The warmth of trillium complements the brighter, warmer tones in the architectural accents, acting as a nod to dusk, while timber fits among the brown and yellow tones of daybreak.

The font typeface for Ādisōke, Agena, was developed in Canada, and reflects Ādisōke as a modern and national institution. Simple and striking, cutting edge and organic, the font represents the balance inherent in Ādisōke.

The name "Ādisōke" means "storytelling" in Anishinābemowin Algonquin language. The tagline for Ādisōke is "Stories live here." Stories are the traditional means by which Indigenous peoples share knowledge, culture and history over generations. The tagline grounds the brand in a sense of place and acknowledges the stories – past, present, and future – that are at the heart of Ādisōke.

