A candid perspective about career transitions in the financial advisory business

Raymond James Ltd. Releases Advisor Transition Guide: A Groundbreaking Resource for Financial Advisors



TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of its How to Transition Successfully guide, a pioneering resource designed to provide financial advisors with honest and relevant information as they contemplate the steps involved in transitioning to a new firm. The guide has been updated to address the issues that resonate most with advisors today and provides a candid take on the challenges and opportunities of moving to a new firm.

"The updated How to Transition Successfully guide has been carefully crafted with input from our advisor community, and it's a reflection of the different types of conversations we're capable of in this firm," said Scott Hudson, Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management at Raymond James Ltd. "We know honesty and relevance are essential to advisors, so we built a resource that addresses their worries head on. Moving firms requires significant effort, and retaining clients is a top priority. We don't shy away from the tough realities – instead, we provide clear and candid advice to help advisors navigate the process."

A Resource That Puts Advisors First

The guide – which was a first of its kind when it launched in 2020 and highly successful because of its transparency – provides trustworthy advice that not only addresses the logistics of a business transition but also reflects the real-world experiences of advisors. The updated How to Transition Successfully guide speaks directly to these needs in today's economic environment. It includes fresh content that offers a practical roadmap for financial advisors considering new opportunities.

Key Features:

Honesty at its core : The guide offers a candid, no-nonsense approach to advisor transitions, providing transparency around the opportunities and challenges that come with change.





: The guide offers a candid, no-nonsense approach to advisor transitions, providing transparency around the opportunities and challenges that come with change. Step-by-step guidance : Advisors will find a clear and comprehensive roadmap, from the early stages of considering a transition to achieving long-term success post-transition.





: Advisors will find a clear and comprehensive roadmap, from the early stages of considering a transition to achieving long-term success post-transition. Real-world insights: Contributions from seasoned advisors and industry leaders provide practical tips and strategies, ensuring the guide is not just theoretical but also highly applicable to advisors' on-the-ground experiences.

Raymond James Ltd. understands that career transitions can be a defining moment for any advisor personally and professionally. The updated How to Transition Successfully guide serves as a trusted companion throughout this journey, offering the advice and strategies advisors need to feel empowered and make the right decisions for themselves and their clients.

About Raymond James Ltd.

Raymond James Ltd. is the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc., one of North America's leading full-service investment dealers. Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first. Today, this principle remains the foundation on which the firm continues to serve individual and institutional investors, as well as corporate issuers. Through its network of approximately 8,800 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its affiliates manage more than US $1.48 trillion in client assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

For more information contact: Trish Tervit, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416 627 5375