A Canadian first: Montreal International Auto Show unveilings to be streamed live online thanks to Livescale

The video streams and webcasts hosted by Denis Talbot and former racecar driver Bertrand Godin across an unlimited number of websites and social media outlets, will broaden the reach of the Show beyond Montréal and enable carmakers to promote the event on their social media platforms. Alongside the live streaming and webcasting, Livescale's services will also include generating qualified leads for carmakers, and livechatting during which people will be able to ask questions.

It should be noted that Livescale's offices are located inside the Palais des congrès, which enables the firm to deliver its services flexibly and reliably.

CITÉ: An Events Lab

Livescale is among the Québec startups whose services are offered by the Palais through CITÉ, its Events Lab. The purpose of this group of startups created by and housed inside the Palais is to find innovative solutions for the current and future needs of event organizers, while also serving as an international showcase for local entrepreneurs. It is an initiative that is at the heart of the Palais des congrès of tomorrow, and one that also helps drive Montréal's brand as a global leader in the world of events.

"This first-ever live streaming and webcasting with Livescale and the Montreal International Auto Show is a source of pride for the Palais and something that's never been done before. We are thrilled about bringing the biggest consumer show in Québec to various platforms in real time. This initiative enables us to promote the city's startups and stay competitive in the events market."

– Robert Mercure, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"We are delighted to be able to contribute to this new edition of the Montreal International Auto Show with our live streaming and webcasting solutions, making it possible for the entire world to attend and interact with the unveilings of Media Day, and express their interest online in the new models being presented by the world's biggest carmakers!"

– Virgile Ollivier, CEO of Livescale

"We are pleased to be collaborating with Livescale alongside the Palais des congrès de Montréal on broadcasting our Media Day to everyone live. Our goal is to create a showcase for our carmakers and provide a public stage for their latest innovations. This 77th edition of the Montreal Auto Show brims with new and innovative technologies really worth discovering, including 37 Canadian premieres, 3 North American premieres, and numerous concept cars!"

– Denis Dessureault, Executive Vice-President of Montreal International Auto Show

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, the Palais des congrès de Montréal convention centre stands in the heart of the top host city in the Americas for international events. In 2018-2019, it generated $215 million in economic benefits along with an invaluable amount of intellectual wealth via the 353 events it hosted. A trailblazer, it operates its own events lab, CITÉ, which houses Montréal startups that are helping redefine how conferences are held. The Palais is a carbon neutral building, and also BOMA BEST certified. Its suite of sustainability initiatives, which it runs under the name Palais Boréal, includes an innovative program that shepherds event organizers and participants through the process of offsetting their GHG emissions locally. Actively immersed in the community, the Palais opens its spaces to visitors and stages art-driven experiences for the public, like the Palais Seasons, showcasing Québec creatives. A leader and visionary, the Palais is at the forefront of the Convention Industry 4.0 transformation. Visit congresmtl.com.

About Livescale

Livescale enriches and transforms the experience associated with live streaming and webcasting events. Livescale solutions simplify the simultaneous distribution of content across all of the client's social media platforms and websites, to help them reach, engage and monetize their audience, and to also accurately ascertain user behaviours and interactions thanks to real-time analytics.

