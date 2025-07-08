QUÉBEC CITY, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - A by-election will be held on Monday, August 11, 2025, in the electoral division of Arthabaska, in the Centre-du-Québec region. Under an order of the gouvernement du Québec issued today, the Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. Jean-François Blanchet, is responsible for organizing the election and ensuring its integrity.

Here are some important dates in the election period:

Broadcasting, publishing or posting election-related advertising prohibited: from July 9 to 15 (election signs are allowed);

(election signs are allowed); Nomination period: from July 10 to 26 ;

; Registration or modification period to the list of electors: from July 21 to August 7 ;

; Voting days at the office of the returning officer: August 1 and 2 and August 5 , 6 and 7;

and 2 and , 6 and 7; Advance poll days: August 3 and 4.

Working at the election

Anyone who has the right to vote in Québec may apply online to work at this election. You do not have to live in the electoral division to work there.

Young people aged 16 and 17 can also work during this election, if they are Canadian citizens and have been domiciled in Québec for at least six months. This work experience will give these future electors a better understanding of the polling proceedings.

Deadlines for certain voting options

Electors who want to use certain voting options must apply before a certain deadline.

Electors who want to register to vote outside Québec, which is done by mail, must do so no later than July 23 ;

; Electors who are unable to travel for health reasons may apply to vote at home until July 28 ;

; Those wanting to register to vote in their room in a residential facility (rehabilitation centre, hospital centre, palliative care hospice or addiction resource) must do so no later than July 28 .

Political contributions

Electors can contribute up to $100 per year to each of the authorized political parties and independent candidates. From the date on which the seat of MNA (member of the National Assembly) became vacant until September 10, electors in the Arthabaska electoral division can also contribute up to an additional $100. Therefore, they can contribute up to $200 in 2025.

Information on by-elections in Québec and on the Arthabaska electoral division

The Election Act stipulates that the government must order a by-election when an MNA (member of the National Assembly) seat in the Assemblée nationale becomes vacant more than six months before the date of the next general elections. The government must issue the order instituting the by-election no later than six months after the vacancy of the seat.

stipulates that the government must order a by-election when an MNA (member of the National Assembly) seat in the Assemblée nationale becomes vacant more than six months before the date of the next general elections. The government must issue the order instituting the by-election no later than six months after the vacancy of the seat. The MNA (member of the National Assembly) seat in the Arthabaska electoral division became vacant on March 18, 2025 .

electoral division became vacant on . For the October 3, 2022 , provincial general election, more than 60,000 people were registered on the list of electors in the Arthabaska electoral division. The voter turnout was 74.10%; across Québec, it was 66.15%.

, provincial general election, more than 60,000 people were registered on the list of electors in the electoral division. The voter turnout was 74.10%; across Québec, it was 66.15%. The last by-election in Arthabaska was held on December 5, 2016 . Voter turnout was 43.14%.

was held on . Voter turnout was 43.14%. An information sheet on the Arthabaska electoral division can be found on the Élections Québec website (electionsquebec.qc.ca).

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is a non-partisan and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of the Québec democracy.

Our website includes a section for the media. In addition to our press releases, you will find information on topics of interest to journalists, including the publication of election results and our election glossary.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive our press releases by email.

SOURCE Élections Québec

Source: Media Relations Department, Élections Québec, 418-644-3320 or 1-888-870-3320, [email protected]