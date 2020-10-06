MONTRÉAL, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Borough Council adopted the borough's 2021 operating budget and its 2021-2030 Ten-Year Capital Program at a special council meeting held last night. The $70,371,500 budget was passed by a majority vote.

The budgetary envelope for central city transfers was indexed by 1.0%. "Once again this year, Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce will be neglected by the Ville de Montréal, with starkly inadequate financial transfers. Despite chronic underfunding, we are proud to be investing in our community facilities and in services for residents," says Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery.

The new Ten-Year Capital Program is a plan for the investments to be made over the next decade, providing a long-term vision. A sum of $6,830,000 is allocated each year for 10 years, and as usual, the borough is planning for its projects in 2021-2022 and 2023.

Investing in our parks

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the borough's parks have seen extra use. Residents value their parks as places to play, to interact and to rest, and as part of their living environment. This year, Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is choosing to continue moving forward with new amenities and the replacement or improvement of sports facilities in parks.

Some of the projects that are a priority for 2021 are:

The renovation of the chalets in Parc Somerled, Parc Van Horne , Parc Coffee and Parc Mackenzie-King ;

, and ; The addition of a basketball court in Parc Coffee ;

; The addition of a half-basketball court in Parc Gilbert-Layton ;

; The replacement of sports facilities in Parc Martin-Luther-King ;

; The creation of new dog parks;

An entirely new park associated with the Westbury building project;

building project; The first stage of the reconfiguration of Parc Jean-Brillant .

Investing in our community spaces

Significant investments are planned for major renovations to the chalets of Parc Loyola and to the Centre sportif Trenholme. In addition, money will be invested to renovate certain municipal buildings and bring them up to code, including Le Manoir Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, the Intercultural Library and the Maison de la culture de Côte-des-Neiges.

Last year, the borough planted 831 trees and expects to plant around the same number this year.

Investing in road safety

In 2021, the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce will continue to invest in improvements to roads and sidewalks. To enhance safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers on borough roads, $300,000 will be invested to add traffic calming measures.

"I am proud that this budget reflects the needs of our residents," says Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery. "With this budget, we are thinking about the future of our borough. Our investments in our parks and community spaces will provide residents all over Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce with new places to have fun, learn, grow and relax."

Local tax

The increase in the local property tax rate will be only 1.9%, which is equivalent to an extra $4.30 for a home valued at $500,000. This is lower than the inflation rate.

