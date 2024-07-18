NOUVELLE-ARCADIE, NB, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - A solar energy system will bring greater efficiency to the Acadieville community centre, after an investment of $194,102 from the federal government and UNI Financial Cooperation.

Solar panels will be installed and NB Power will give credits to the centre for surplus electricity. This project is anticipated to generate yearly savings on electricity costs, allowing the centre to continue serving as the longstanding pillar it has become in the community for many more years.

A thriving economy needs strategic investments in green initiatives to build a sustainable future for Canadians while limiting impacts on the environment.

Quotes

"The Acadieville community centre is an essential hub for the northern portion of Kent County. Through the investment we are announcing today, we are reducing the centre's operational costs while having a positive impact on the environment. Congratulations to all those who worked to make this project a reality – we are proud to support your ambitions."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Acadieville community centre has always been the model for many other organizations. Its many volunteers welcome people from all over every year with a variety of activities for all ages. The installation of solar panels is proof that these are people who think about the future and the environment. The electricity savings will ensure the viability of this gathering place for generations to come. Congratulations to the working group for this great initiative."

His Worship Jimmy Bourque, Mayor of Nouvelle-Arcadie

"Supporting sustainable development projects really matters to UNI. Ensuring the longevity of the Acadieville Community Centre, accessible and inclusive for all generations, is also the footprint our financial cooperative wishes to leave. UNI has always been committed to having a positive impact on the lives of individuals and entrepreneurs. We need to care about the future of our communities, and more than ever, support local economic collaboration."

Camille H. Thériault, President and Chief Executive Officer

"For over 48 years, the Acadieville community centre, with the help of many volunteers, has continued to play its role as an outstanding gathering place for all kinds of occasions throughout the Nouvelle-Arcadie region and surrounding areas. With all the renovations of the past five years, this solar panel project will make our center more energy efficient, and serve the region well in times of disaster."

Arsène Babineau, President of La Coopérative des services communautaires d'Acadieville Ltée

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $167,291 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. UNI Financial Cooperation is providing $26,811 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. UNI Financial Cooperation is providing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 103% and greenhouse gas emissions by 20.1 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

