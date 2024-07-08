A&W teams up with Canada's #1 Beer Brand to pilot serving non-alcoholic beers in Ontario

Ontario A&W Restaurants now offering Budweiser Zero in burger combos, making A&W the largest quick-service restaurant in Canada to serve non-alcoholic beers

TORONTO, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - A&W Canada is partnering with Canada's largest brewer, Labatt Breweries of Canada, to pilot serving a non-alcoholic beer in its Ontario restaurants. This collaboration makes A&W the largest Canadian quick-service restaurant that will offer beverages in the non-alcoholic beer category to its guests, highlighting the growing trend and popularity of this category and catering to the increasing demographic of sober-curious consumers.

The pilot will take place at participating A&W restaurants in Ontario, allowing Ontarians the opportunity to enjoy the taste of a cold, refreshing beer without the alcohol with one of their favourite A&W burgers. A&W will add Labatt's Budweiser Zero to their menus at Ontario locations for a limited time, offering a zero-alcohol and 50-calorie per can (355mL) version of the popular classic Budweiser.

This pilot program by Labatt and A&W, both official partners of the Toronto Blue Jays, will run for a limited time at participating Ontario restaurants throughout the baseball season. Guests can order the aptly named Baseball Buds Combo (Buddy Burger, fries and Budweiser Zero) for $9.99 plus tax or add a can of Budweiser Zero to any A&W combo for just $2 more.

"I'm excited to have A&W be part of the response to the growing interest in non-alcoholic beers," said Amanda Wang, Director of Marketing at A&W. "You could say we've been pioneers since 1919 with our A&W Root Beer. Introducing Budweiser Zero is an expansion of meeting our guests' needs with varied options for refreshing beverages that perfectly complement our best-tasting burgers."

"Beer and burgers are a summer favourite, so collaborating with one of Canada's beloved burger chains to bring the Budweiser brand – via our non-alcoholic product – to Ontarians in an accessible way is an exciting partnership," said Andrew Oosterhuis, Marketing Vice President, Labatt. "Budweiser Zero availability in A&W locations throughout Ontario provides greater beverage choice for consumers in quick-service restaurants while further strengthening the non-alcoholic category as it continues to grow."

available for a limited time only at participating A&W locations in Ontario.

About Labatt Breweries of Canada:

Labatt Breweries of Canada is one of Canada's most established businesses and its leading beverage company, with over 3,600 employees; an unmatched portfolio of more than 70 quality beers including Bud Light, Busch, Corona, Michelob Ultra and Modelo Especial, ready-to-drinks including Cutwater, Mike's Hard and NÜTRL, and non-alcoholic products including Budweiser Zero and Corona Sunbrew 0.0%; six key breweries; and four craft breweries from coast-to-coast. Our employees are the driving force behind our business – brewing the world's most loved beverages, building iconic brands and creating meaningful experiences for Canadians. Through 176 years of brewing excellence, we are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in our communities through a collective purpose of creating A Future with More Cheers.





About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian-owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

