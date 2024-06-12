A&W satisfies a long-standing South-Asian craving

Introducing A&W's all-new Masala Veggie Burger for just $6 plus tax, only in Ontario.

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - A&W is all set to delight veggie burger lovers with its latest flavourful revelation – the Masala Veggie Burger. With a crispy patty that's made with real vegetables, Nanak® paneer and a zesty masala mix, the veggie burger celebrates South Asian flavours. The burger has been crafted for those seeking a deliciously spicy, vegetable-forward veggie burger experience, and is only available in Ontario for a limited time.

The long-standing craving for a proper veggie burger will finally be satisfied.

A significant portion of the South Asian community prefer or follow a vegetarian diet. However, the burger landscape in Canada has offered limited options, often forcing the community to settle for just fries or to order a regular burger minus the meat patty. Vegetarian burger lovers are seeking a "proper" veggie burger experience.

"Our Masala Veggie Burger is tasty enough to satisfy any spicy burger lover", says Amanda Wang, Director of Marketing at A&W Canada. "But truly we crafted this burger to be a taste of home for our veggie fans. As a burger lover, I get sad thinking about anyone ordering a patty-less burger made up of just buns and lettuce. This is the real deal."

South Asian vegetarians in particular have a benchmark for what a great burger should taste like, having grown up on the best-tasting vegetarian burgers back home. They have been seeking more options and craving those familiar flavours in Canada. "Knowing this made the task of creating an authentic vegetarian burger that surpasses their expectations all the more challenging and fun," says Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development at A&W Canada. "The patty, made with real vegetables, Nanak paneer and select spices is the hero. Paired with a spicy piri-piri sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato and crisp red onions, the burger is like no other in Canada, delivering a depth of flavour and spice that everyone will enjoy."

The Masala Veggie Burger is available for a limited time at participating A&W locations in Ontario. Whether you are a vegetarian or someone looking to try something new, this burger promises a delightful culinary experience. It's everything you've wanted, and unlike anything you've tasted. So, don't miss out. Head to your nearest A&W in Ontario and treat yourself to the new Masala Veggie Burger.

About A&W Canada:

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

About Nanak Foods:

Nanak Foods, founded in 1997, is North America's go-to source for authentic South Asian dairy delights like paneer, ghee, and yogurt. Trusted for its commitment to quality, our products are crafted in CFIA, FDA, and EU-approved facilities with the highest safety standards. Whether you're in Canada, the United States, or beyond, Nanak Foods brings the traditional tastes of home to your table, while actively supporting community and cultural initiatives worldwide.

