Stackers starting at $3.99 are back for a limited time at A&Ws across Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - A fan favourite is making a return! For a limited time you can enjoy A&W's Stackers with its secret sauce starting at only $3.99.

The Return of the Stackers' Beloved Secret Sauce

The Stackers' rich and savoury secret sauce was inspired by the famous secret sauces known and loved by burger lovers everywhere. With notes of garlic, spices and a touch of sweetness, the sauce perfectly compliments the classic West Coast-inspired burger. It is no mystery why the Stackers was one of A&W's most loved new recipes from 2024.

Whether your appetite calls for one, two, or three patties, Stackers pair the perfectly seasoned grass-fed beef patties, delectable secret sauce with the freshness of lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

"When we began developing A&W's answer to QSR secret sauces, we wanted to focus on salty and umami flavour profiles to compliment our juicy grass-fed beef," says Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development at A&W. "Our secret sauce is what keeps our guests coming back for more Stackers."

Order your Stackers today, with one patty ($3.99), two patties ($4.99), or three patties ($5.99) at your local A&W restaurant or on the A&W mobile app.

About A&W Canada

A&W is Canada's original burger chain with over 1050+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian owned and operated. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger™, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer™. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

