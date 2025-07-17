A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (TSX: AW) ("A&W") is pleased to announce the appointment of Darin Harris as an additional Director, effective August 15, 2025.

Mr. Harris brings a wealth of experience to A&W and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Goddard Systems, LLC, a franchise network of more than 640 franchised private childcare and early childhood education centers across the USA. Prior to taking the leadership role at Goddard, Mr. Harris served as Chief Executive Officer of Jack in the Box Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Harris served as the Chief Executive Officer of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. following its acquisition by Jack in the Box in March 2022. Mr. Harris also previously held the Chief Executive Officer role at Cici's Pizza, as well as at shared workspace provider IWG, which runs Regus and Spaces. Past leadership roles also include those held at Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc., Captain D's Seafood, Inc, and Pizza Hut.

Mr. Harris is currently a Director of Hasbro and previously served on the boards of Jack in the Box, Goddard School Systems, LLC, and Shipley's Donuts.

Mr. Harris has more than 25 years of leadership experience encompassing brand strategy, operations, franchise and real estate development, international and financial oversight, restaurant industry experience and M&A. Mr. Harris holds an MBA from Xavier University and he resides in the USA.

"We are looking forward to Mr. Harris joining the Board and rounding out the deep skill set we have in our Board team," said Paul Hollands, Chair of the Board. "We are especially excited that, among other things, Mr. Harris has first-hand experience in the franchise and restaurant sectors, which gives him a unique and important perspective into our business that will serve us well in a Board leadership position with A&W."

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. The words "anticipates", "believes", "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "will", "would", "outlook" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. The forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated appointment date of Mr. Harris to the Board of A&W.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management considered reasonable at the time it was prepared. Inherent in forward-looking information are risks and uncertainties beyond management's or A&W's ability to predict or control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors including, among others, the risks identified in A&W's Q1 2025 MD&A and A&W's annual information form for the period ended December 29, 2024, ("AIF") under the heading "Risk Factors". The Q1 2025 MD&A and AIF are both available on A&W's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to A&W or that are currently not considered to be material also may impair A&W's business.

All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and, except as required by law, A&W undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

ABOUT A&W

A&W is a publicly traded company and is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®. A&W's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "AW".

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: Kelly Blankstein, CPA(CA), Chief Financial Officer, 604-988-2141, Email: [email protected], www.awinvestors.ca