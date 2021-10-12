A&W partners with Coca-Cola Canada to launch 'Exchangeable Cup' Test Across Vancouver

Each year, the average Canadian throws away 250 single use paper cups. A&W Canada is committed to finding a way to limit the number of single use cups used at its restaurants. Understanding that sustainability requires partnership throughout the supply chain, we are partnering with The Coca-Cola Company to bring this program to life. The A&W Cup Crew exchangeable cup can be used for both hot and cold drinks and is made from recyclable polypropylene that is BPA free.

To join the pilot program, guests can simply purchase an A&W Cup Crew exchangeable cup for $3 the next time they order a beverage at any participating restaurant in the Greater Vancouver Area. The A&W Cup Crew pilot program is a fully circular model - guests are encouraged to exchange their used exchangeable cup each time they visit an A&W restaurant, eliminating the need for single use paper cups. A&W Cup Crew members will receive a $0.20 cent discount each time they return their exchangeable cup and will be served in a new cleaned and sanitized exchangeable cup. A&W Cup Crew exchangeable cups will be cleaned and sanitized in the same dishwashers used for the variety of reusable dishware that is already part of the unique A&W experience.

A&W has a long history of reducing single-use packaging - guests who dine-in have been served beverages in frosted glass mugs since 1956.

"A&W has a long history of taking actions to reduce our environmental impact - from being the first QSR in North America to eliminate plastic straws, to using compostable packaging, real mugs, plates and cutlery," says Susan Senecal, A&W Canada's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The A&W Cup Crew allows our guests to enjoy their favourite drinks on-the-go and reduce the use of single-use cups. We're all about serving up great taste with minimal waste, and proud to have Coca-Cola support us in our journey."

"Through our World Without Waste initiative, we are working to reduce packaging waste and promote a circular economy," said Alpa Sutaria, General Manager, Sustainability, North America Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Company. "We are excited to partner with A&W on their exchangeable cup pilot that works towards driving a circular economy in Canada. We believe that partnerships like this and collective action are needed to deliver a more sustainable future."

More information on the A&W Cup Crew pilot program, and the list of participating restaurants can be found on aw.ca/cupcrew .

