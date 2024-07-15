A&W is celebrating 'National Hot Dog Day' on July 17th giving you the chance to buy a Whistle Dog and get a second for only $1

For one day only, Canadians can enjoy a Buy One, Get One for $1 Whistle Dog deal at A&W restaurants and A&W mobile app.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Enjoying a hot dog during the summer goes hand in hand with the season, as it's a quintessential summer food. So on National Hot Dog Day, A&W is giving guests the chance to double their Whistle Dog.

On July 17th, visit your local A&W restaurant across Canada or order through the A&W mobile app to redeem this hot deal: guests who order a Whistle Dog will get a second one for only $1. Don't miss out on this delicious offer to celebrate National Hot Dog Day with A&W's fan-favourite legacy menu item.

The Whistle Dog. (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

The Whistle Dog—a hot dog with relish, real cheddar cheese, and bacon in a toasted bun—returned in May due to relentless fan demand after its 2017 discontinuation and limited-time 2022 comeback.

"We're excited to celebrate our first National Hot Dog Day at A&W by giving Whistle Dog fans the chance to enjoy double the Whistle Dogs," said Susan Senecal, CEO of A&W. "Bring a friend or enjoy double the Whistle Dogs yourself before they're gone!"

Die-hard Whistle Dog fans and those curious to try this cult-favourite menu item can visit their nearest participating A&W restaurant or order through the mobile app to redeem this Whistle Dog deal on July 17th, National Hot Dog Day.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For Media Inquiries: Jacky Le: [email protected], 604-836-5008