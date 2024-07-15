A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. Announces July 2024 Cash Dividend

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. ("A&W Food Services") announced today that it had declared a cash dividend in the amount of $1.0 million to its shareholder. The dividend will be paid out of A&W Food Services' available working capital.

A&W is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®.



