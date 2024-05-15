A&W drops award-winning documentary about the iconic Whistle Dog to reveal its comeback

The Whistle Dog, a delicious hot dog nested in a toasted bun and topped with relish, real cheddar cheese, and bacon, was a beloved Canadian staple on the A&W menu for decades. Following its departure from the menu in 2017, passionate Whistle Dog enthusiasts launched petitions, rallied support on the radio, and inundated A&W's social media comment sections, all in an attempt to bring it back.

Fuelled by the passionate fan demand, A&W reintroduced the Whistle Dog to the menu in July 2022 as a limited-time offer. It swiftly sold out in locations across Canada.

Filmed in four Canadian cities (Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver), the 18-minute documentary chronicles five self-proclaimed "Whistle Dog Warriors" and the relentless efforts they took to revive the iconic menu item. The short film illustrates the unwavering devotion of the Whistle Dog fanbase and delves into why this menu item has evolved into a surprisingly iconic staple of A&W.

The short film documentary had its official world premiere at the Rio Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, hosted by A&W, drawing a crowd of media, content creators and Whistle Dog & A&W fans. This marked the first time a quick-service restaurant has hosted a film premiere to honour a menu item.

The film, developed in partnership with A&W's agency partner R+D Productions, marks the brand's introduction to the film festival circuit. Prior to its public release, the short film has garnered numerous accolades in film festivals across the globe, winning laurels in cities including New York (Tribeca), Toronto, Paris, Tokyo, and more.

To watch "Bring Back The Whistle Dog" and anticipate the Whistle Dog's return on May 21st, visit www.bringbackthewhistledog.ca .

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Jacky Le, [email protected], 604-836-5008