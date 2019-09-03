A&W Celebrates National Partnership with DoorDash

VANCOUVER, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Starting today, hungry Canadians who purchase their favourite A&W burgers and meals through DoorDash will receive $0 delivery fees* on orders of $10 or more. The promotion, which runs until September 10th, kicks off the partnership between A&W Food Services of Canada, Inc. and DoorDash, making it easier for busy families and students to enjoy delicious Teen Burgers from coast to coast.

"Canadians are enjoying the flexibility, ease and convenience that platforms like DoorDash offer when it comes to making lunch or dinner plans," says Susan Senecal, A&W Canada's President and Chief Executive Officer. "By offering $0 delivery fees, we're making it a seamless experience for guests to enjoy their favourite A&W burgers where they live, work and play."

DoorDash is currently active in more than 80 Canadian cities, with its most recent launch in Montréal, and plans to expand to nearly 100 cities by the end of the year.

"We're excited to partner with A&W in more than 350 of its locations, and provide their guests from coast-to-coast a new, convenient way to enjoy their favorite burgers," said Brent Seals, Country Director of Canada.

*$0 Delivery Fee: Offer valid through September 10, 2019. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $10, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only at participating A&W Canada locations. Limit one per person. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code AWDELIVERY to redeem. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

About A&W

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. is Canada's original and fastest growing quick service burger chain. It is 100 per cent Canadian owned and is one of the strongest brand names in the Canadian foodservice industry. A&W is the nation's second largest hamburger chain with more than 970 locations coast-to-coast. For more information, please visit www.aw.ca .



About DoorDash:

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Jessica Trepanier, Smithcom Ltd., 416-805-0502, jessica.trepanier@smithcom.ca

