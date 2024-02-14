A&W celebrates Family Day with a week of 'Burger Family Deals' through the A&W Mobile App

One week. Seven daily deals to redeem.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - This Family Day, A&W is inviting Canadians to savour and save on delicious food all week long with the launch of their 'Burger Family Deals'. Enjoy seven days of mouthwatering deals available exclusively through the A&W mobile app.

The seven appetizing offers will be available starting February 19th to February 25th. A&W mobile app users can access the daily deals to save big on A&W classics like the Teen Burger and Onion Rings. Simply download, create an account and open the A&W mobile app and go to the 'offers' section each day to redeem a free item with your purchase to enjoy for dine-in or pickup.

Monday February 19 : BOGO Mama Burger

: BOGO Mama Burger Tuesday February 20 : Free Teen Burger with purchase

: Free Teen Burger with purchase Wednesday February 21 : Free Onion Rings with purchase

: Free Onion Rings with purchase Thursday February 22 : Free Mama Burger with purchase

: Free Mama Burger with purchase Friday February 23 : Free Fries with purchase

: Free Fries with purchase Saturday February 24 : Free Root Beer with purchase

: Free Root Beer with purchase Sunday February 25 : BOGO Strawberry Smoothie

To enjoy the seven days of exclusive deals with your Burger Family, go to https://bit.ly/3OAcFIY to download the A&W mobile app.

