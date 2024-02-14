A&W celebrates Family Day with a week of 'Burger Family Deals' through the A&W Mobile App

Feb 14, 2024, 08:00 ET
One week. Seven daily deals to redeem.
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - This Family Day, A&W is inviting Canadians to savour and save on delicious food all week long with the launch of their 'Burger Family Deals'. Enjoy seven days of mouthwatering deals available exclusively through the A&W mobile app.
The seven appetizing offers will be available starting February 19th to February 25th. A&W mobile app users can access the daily deals to save big on A&W classics like the Teen Burger and Onion Rings. Simply download, create an account and open the A&W mobile app and go to the 'offers' section each day to redeem a free item with your purchase to enjoy for dine-in or pickup.
- Monday February 19: BOGO Mama Burger
- Tuesday February 20: Free Teen Burger with purchase
- Wednesday February 21: Free Onion Rings with purchase
- Thursday February 22: Free Mama Burger with purchase
- Friday February 23: Free Fries with purchase
- Saturday February 24: Free Root Beer with purchase
- Sunday February 25: BOGO Strawberry Smoothie
To enjoy the seven days of exclusive deals with your Burger Family, go to https://bit.ly/3OAcFIY to download the A&W mobile app.
About A&W Canada:
A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, recognized as one of Canada's original and fastest-growing burger chains. Home of Canada's Best-Tasting Burger, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts, beverages and more at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.
