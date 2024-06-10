A&W becomes the first Canadian QSR to introduce the Pup Patty: a treat you can order just for your dog

From June 10th to 23rd, dog parents can purchase a $2 Pup Patty at A&W drive-thru locations, with proceeds supporting service dog charities across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - A&W Canada, Home of the Burger Family, is introducing a delicious treat with a special purpose, dedicated to the cuddliest members of our families: dogs! From June 10th to June 23rd, dog parents can visit their nearby A&W drive-thru and treat their furry companions to a $2 Pup Patty. A&W is cooking up these Pup Patties without the iconic A&W seasoning so that every dog can safely savour the taste of their premium grass-fed beef.

This marks the first time a Canadian burger chain has launched a menu item dedicated to dog parents and their pets.

When you treat your furry friend to this special meal, you're also supporting service dog training organizations across Canada. A portion of the proceeds from every Pup Patty purchased (from June 10th to 23rd) will be donated to non-profit organizations in Canada dedicated to raising and training service dogs that provide life-changing independence to Canadians living with disabilities. The organizations include the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) .

Sarah Bourne, a client of PADS, has experienced firsthand the transformative impact of service dogs. She shares, "Queso is my fourth Mobility Dog from PADS. He has become an incredible sidekick, enriching my daily life in ways I never thought possible. His exceptional proficiency in physical tasks—like retrieving dropped items, adjusting my feet on my wheelchair footplates, and skillfully opening and closing doors—has granted me new levels of independence and deepened our bond."

"I have been a PADS volunteer for the past two years so this program is very close to my heart," said Amanda Wang, A&W's Director of Marketing. "When I'm out with a service-dog-in-training, it's not just a learning opportunity for the puppy but it's often a chance to enrich the public's understanding of working dogs as well. I'm very grateful for the support from the whole A&W organization in running this campaign to help further the awareness of non-profits like PADS."

"PADS is grateful to A&W not only for this imaginative approach to supporting assistance dog programs across Canada but also for their corporate culture of volunteerism. The A&W team is truly changing lives, one dog at a time," said Tara Doherty, Director of Communications at PADS.

The Pup Patty is only available for ordering at A&W drive-thrus; pets are not allowed inside the dining area. It's always recommended to consult your veterinarian before feeding any human food to your pets.

Next time you're planning to visit your local A&W drive-thru, don't forget to take your dog with you for them to enjoy a Pup Patty.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

