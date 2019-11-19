95% of Canadians want to give gifts that have a lasting impact: Ipsos

The survey also showed that during this season, the majority of Canadians (89%) think more time needs to be spent thinking of others who are less fortunate. Catalogues like World Vision's Gift Catalogue provide Canadians with the opportunity to give a gift that will make a difference in the lives and the communities of vulnerable children around the world.

This year, over 90 catalogue items encourage and support a family in need; gifts like livestock can help a family generate income to pay for school fees and make home improvements; school supplies can give children the tools to learn and succeed in school today, leading to better job opportunities tomorrow.

"A gift as simple as a goat can help meet a family's nutritional needs and become an ongoing source of income for the future," said Kathryn Goddard, Vice President, Products and Channels, World Vision Canada. "And many of the gifts in our catalogue multiply in value when pooled with contributions from the Canadian government, the World Food Programme or corporate partners to help children and families - so every dollar goes a very long way."

Other key findings from the survey include:

The abundance associated with the holiday season makes most Canadians think about those less fortunate (80%)





7 in 10 (69%) Canadians would like to receive a meaningful gift that would help someone else. Given the preference to receive a charitable gift over a traditional gift, nearly half (44%) of Canadians are also likely to use this holiday season to give a charitable gift in someone else's name





In the spirit of giving gifts that will positively impact someone's life, and with climate change emerging as a top priority in the country, fully half (50%) of millennials take climate change into account when choosing gifts they give to others.

About the Study

These are some of the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between October 29th to November 4th, 2019, on behalf of World Vision. For this survey, a sample of 1001 Canadians aged 18+ was interviewed. Weighting was then employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ± 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all employed Canadians aged 18+ been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

About World Vision

World Vision is a relief, development and advocacy organization working to create lasting change in the lives of children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. Inspired by our Christian values, World Vision is dedicated to working with the world's most vulnerable people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. The World Vision Gift Catalogue contains over 90 life-changing gifts that make a difference in the lives and communities of vulnerable children.

