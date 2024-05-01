80,000 TELUS volunteers around the globe get ready for annual TELUS Days of Giving

"What began as a domestic initiative nearly 20 years ago, has grown into a powerful global movement with over 80,000 TELUS team members, retirees, family and friends coming together to make a meaningful difference in communities around the world," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. "It is this unparalleled culture of caring that has inspired our TELUS family to contribute $1.7 billion, including volunteering 2.2 million days to charities and community organizations since 2000 – more than any other company on the planet. This generosity is reflective of our team's long-standing belief in the synergistic relationship between doing well in business and doing good in the global communities where we live, work and serve. Importantly, with the rising cost of living and overall decline in charitable giving, there is more reason than ever for companies to embrace this purpose-led journey. Please join us as, together, we make the future friendly for generations to come."

Companies with a strong social purpose experience a 52-per- cent lower turnover rate among new employees and have a more engaged workforce than ones that don't. Driven by its philosophy, "Give where we live", TELUS' unwavering commitment to giving back has served to fuel its incredible strategic growth from regional telecom provider to global technology powerhouse, with over 132,000 team members and retirees around the world. From cleaning local shorelines and parks, donating blood, planting trees, recycling old mobile devices, or volunteering at neighbourhood food banks, TELUS Days of Giving enables team members, their families, customers and retirees to foster deeper connections with each other while helping make a meaningful difference in their own backyard.

"As a TELUS Ambassador for over 30 years, I've seen the positive impact first-hand that small acts of giving can have on our communities." said Judy Haynes, TELUS Community Ambassador. "For nearly two decades, I've supported the heart pillows initiative, where TELUS Community Ambassadors - made up of thousands of current and retired TELUS team members - handcraft heart-shaped pillows for hospital patients, reminding them they are not alone and are supported by a community that cares. We've sewn over 62,000 pillows, and donated them to patients across Alberta and British Columbia. It's an incredible feeling when an organization, like TELUS, is just as passionate about giving back as their team members and retirees and empowers them to do so."

Throughout the month of May, TELUS is also encouraging customers to join them in raising funds for local animal charities by entering for a chance to win a special critter date experience and all expenses paid trip to Pegasus Animal Sanctuary , located in Ontario. For every entry TELUS will donate $1 to a local animal charity. Additionally, for less than $1/month customers can also join TELUS Change for Good , rounding up their monthly bill to support local youth charities through the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation .

To learn more about how TELUS is helping create a friendlier future for all, visit telus.com/purpose .

