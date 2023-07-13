7x CCMA AWARD WINNING DUO THE REKLAWS ANNOUNCED AS HOSTS OF THE 2023 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD

INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTARS SAM HUNT AND TRAIN JOIN STAR-STUDDED LIST OF NEW PERFORMERS UNVEILED FOR CANADA'S BIGGEST NIGHT IN COUNTRY MUSIC

JADE EAGLESON, JAMES BARKER BAND, DALLAS SMITH, AND TENILLE TOWNES ALSO SET TO LIGHT UP THE STAGE AT FIRSTONTARIO CENTRE

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PERFORMERS INCLUDE DEAN BRODY, CARLY PEARCE, THE REKLAWS, AND JOSH ROSS

THE CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD AIR LIVE FROM HAMILTON, ONTARIO ON SEPTEMBER 16 AT 8 P.M. ET/PT EXCLUSIVELY ON CTV, CTV.CA, AND THE CTV APP

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) reveals the latest list of artists set to hit the stage for Canada's biggest night in country music; the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD. Joining the powerhouse line-up of previously announced performers are multiple ACM Award winner and 5x GRAMMY Award nominee Sam Hunt, 2x CCMA Award winner Jade Eagleson, Canadian platinum-certified group James Barker Band, multiple JUNO and CCMA Award winning entertainer Dallas Smith, reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year Tenille Townes, and GRAMMY-Award winning rock band Train.

The Reklaws will do double duty on September 16 as both performers and the newly announced hosts of the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD. The 7x CCMA Award winning duo will be joined by an exciting roster of talented artists, celebrities, and more for a memorable evening filled with never-before-seen performances, collaborations, and one-of-a-kind moments.

The newly unveiled line-up of talent set to light up the stage at Hamilton, Ontario's FirstOntario Centre join the previously announced multi-platinum entertainer Dean Brody, GRAMMY, CMA and ACM-Award winning singer/songwriter Carly Pearce, and certified platinum emerging artist Josh Ross, with more exciting performers to be named soon. CTV is the exclusive home to catch all of the action, with the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD airing live Saturday September 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV App.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, streaming on demand from CTV.ca and CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched television network for the past 22 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

About the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community, and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week 2023 and the 2023 CCMA Awards Show presented by TD include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters, and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund".

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on April 30, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Tourism Hamilton

Tourism Hamilton attracts 6 million annual leisure and business travelers to the city, which continues to evolve and surprise visitors with its unique blend of world-class cultural attractions, spectacular nature, and hosting capabilities. As the City of Hamilton's official Destination Management Organization, Tourism Hamilton works to bring meetings, conventions, and culture and sports events to the city alongside leisure travelers to generate economic and social benefits. This mandate is driven by a commitment to promoting Hamilton as an unforgettable destination while celebrating the city's unique character. For more, visit: www.tourismhamilton.com

About Dean Brody

Since his debut single "Brothers" hit the US Top-40 back in 2008, Dean has become one of the most beloved Canadian country artists of his generation. A passionate storyteller and unmatched lyricist, Dean has risen and continues to remain at the top of the Canadian country landscape with an impressive 34 Top-10 singles (including 8 #1s), 18 CCMA Awards, 2 JUNOs, a CMA Global Award and more than 435+ million global streams and numerous gold and platinum certified singles (including 1 triple platinum and 4 double platinum). He currently holds the title of the most consumed Canadian country artist since 2020.

No country artist has ever owned the Canadian stage like Dean in recent years, consistently selling out arenas across the country, headlining Canada's biggest music festivals and becoming the only Canadian country artist to hold a 7-year residency at Toronto's Budweiser Stage. While a consistently celebrated entertainer, Dean also dedicates a large part of his life to philanthropic efforts through his charity, The Dean Brody Foundation. Learn more at https://www.deanbrody.com/

About Jade Eagleson

At just 29 years of age, Jade Eagleson has made quite the mark on the international country music scene. Boasting 282+ Million Global Streams and 110M+ views on YouTube since the debut of his self-titled album (2020), which holds three GOLD-certified and two PLATINUM-certified singles as well as the title of most globally streamed debut album by an internationally-signed country artist, Jade has also landed four #1s at Canadian Country Radio ("Lucky," "All Night To Figure It Out," "More Drinkin' Than Fishin'" feat. Dean Brody, "She Don't Know") and another three GOLD-certified tracks on his sophomore album ("All Night To Figure it Out," "More Drinkin' Than Fishin,'" "She Don't Know"). With the release of his debut single "Got Your Name On It" (2018), Jade was featured as YouTube Trending 'Artist On The Rise,' marking the first time a Canadian-signed artist in any genre has received the honour. "Got Your Name On It" has since become the first debut single by a Canadian artist to go PLATINUM.

These last few years have been unmatched for the Ontario native. Jade kicked off 2023 with his second JUNO nomination for Country Album of the Year and in 2022 saw an incredible 6 nominations for the CCMA Awards, taking home the Award for Top Selling Canadian Album with his sophomore release Honkytonk Revival. His single "Rodeo Queen" is available everywhere now. For more info visit https://www.jadeeagleson.com/

About James Barker Band

James Barker Band have fueled an incredible story over the last eight years, largely on their own, from opening for local bands in dive bars to charting five No. 1 singles and hundreds of millions of global streams to headlining festivals and playing stages across North America and Europe. After landing their record-setting, GOLD-certified fourth No. 1 in Canada with "New Old Trucks" feat. 14x Grammy-nominated and multi-PLATINUM selling artist Dierks Bentley the group currently holds the title of the most No. 1's for a Canadian country group in the BDS/Mediabase era. With this, the multi-award-winning four-piece is continuing their meteoric ascent in Nashville.

Made up of James Barker (lead vocals/guitar), Taylor Abram (guitar/background vocals), Connor Stephen (drums), and Bobby Martin (bass), the members of James Barker Band grew up within an hour of each other in rural towns surrounding Toronto. In 2017 these best friends saw their hard work pay off when they sent their single "Chills" straight to the top of Billboard's Canadian Hot 100 chart. From there, James Barker Band released a string of successful singles, including the Gold-certified tracks "Wastin' Whiskey," "New Old Trucks," "Over All Over Again," "There's A Drink For That," "Just Sayin'," "It's Working," "Lawn Chair Lazy," "Good Together," "Summertime," as well as Platinum-certified songs "Keep It Simple" and "Chills" and a GOLD-certified EP, Game On. Now, as the unstoppable group continues to trailblaze, many miles from their hometowns, the opportunities are limitless – but the band remains grounded in their small-town roots.

About Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 "Hard To Forget," and his three-week No. 1, Diamond-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road." Hunt also wrote his most recent, eighth chart-topping hit "23," his latest radio staple "Outskirts," and recent releases, "Start Nowhere," "Water Under the Bridge," "Walmart," and "Women In My Life."

SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town," "Speakers," and "Make You Miss Me."

Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 13.5 billion global streams and has earned 47.5 million RIAA certified units. For information on Sam Hunt, visit www.SamHunt.com.

About Carly Pearce

Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood has grown into a woman who embraces the genre's forward progression. GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce has come a long way from the pain she felt writing her critically acclaimed and commercially lauded third studio album 29. Looking ahead, she closes that pivotal life chapter with her first live album 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City), out now via Big Machine Records. Pearce continues to resonate with her honest lyrics and timeless musicality, earning her fourth No. 1 at Country radio with "What He Didn't Do." Lighting a fire with her debut album Every Little Thing and the PLATINUM-certified history-making title track, Carly's 3X PLATINUM-certified "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Lee Brice won both the 2020 CMA Awards Musical Event and 2021 ACM Awards Music Event, plus ACM Single of the Year. She picked up her second consecutive ACM Music Event of the Year in 2022 with Ashley McBryde duet "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly's third No. 1 and the third duet between two solo women to top Billboard's Country Airplay chart. The song also took home the 2022 CMA Musical Event of the Year and won a GRAMMY® Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, marking Pearce's first and making history as the first female pairing to win in the category. The Grand Ole Opry and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame member recently joined Blake Shelton's BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR and made her 100th performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Honored as one of CMT's 2022 Artists of The Year, the 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and 2022 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year is clearly living out her childhood dream. Pearce officially ushered in the next chapter of her musical career with the release of her new single "We Don't Fight Anymore" (featuring Chris Stapleton), out now. For tour dates and more, visit CarlyPearce.com.

About The Reklaws

The Reklaws are a one-of-a-kind duo made up of siblings Jenna and Stuart Walker. Their debut single "Long Live the Night," became the theme song for the CFL Thursday Night Football national broadcast in 2018/19. Recently their viral TikTok hit "What the Truck" feat. SACHA became the fastest-ever Canadian country song to go PLATINUM in the streaming era. To kick off 2023 The Reklaws secured three JUNO nominations for TikTok JUNO Fan's Choice, Group or Duo of the Year and Country Album of the Year, followed by their third #1 with "11 Beers" feat. Jake Owen. The duo most recently took home CCMA Awards for Top Selling Canadian Single and Group or Duo of the Year, for the second consecutive year. The Reklaws hold 8 JUNO nominations, 7 CCMA Awards, 3 #1s, 1 DOUBLE PLATINUM, 8 PLATINUM and 11 GOLD singles and a GOLD debut album. Boasting 260M+ global streams it's evident that The Reklaws are doing things differently and that the world is taking notice. Listen to their new album Good Ol' Days now.

About Josh Ross

Echoing the primary themes of country infused with a fresh, modern sound, Josh Ross's take on love, work, and play is often documented through his whirlwind experiences. Developing an ever-evolving career amidst the drawbacks of injuries, lockdowns, and conflicting relationships, Josh Ross is a country artist bound by the act of forging past and overcoming restraints. Josh Ross debuted with his independently released cathartic ballad on romantic losses, "First Taste of Gone," which garnered stellar traction across North America for the Nashville-based singer. Capturing attention across the US with placement on Spotify's top country playlists like Hot Country, New Boots, and more, "First Taste of Gone" proved the rising Nashville star's emerging presence in the genre.

Recently, Josh Ross has pushed even further in his career with his major label signing to Universal Music Canada, teaming up with Universal Music Group Nashville, and management by The Core Entertainment. Often writing from personal experiences, Josh Ross has tallied more than 100 million streams across his collection of songs. In addition to "On A Different Night" and "First Taste of Gone," his catalog includes summertime anthem "Tall Boys," and the latest too-close-to-home emotional track "Red Flags." This year, Josh Ross was announced as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch 2023 and already garnered his second Top 5 Canadian radio hit with "On A Different Night." His debut US single, "Trouble," is hitting country radio airwaves this summer, as he joins Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on the GET ROLLIN' TOUR. Stay tuned for more from Josh Ross as he continues to anchor himself as one of country's most promising new artists.

About Dallas Smith

One of the most celebrated artists in modern Canadian country music, the multiple JUNO Award winner, three-time CCMA 'Entertainer of the Year' and 2022 CCMA 'Male Artist of the Year' and 'Fans Choice' Award winner added new Platinum and Gold Music Canada certifications to his sizeable list of noteworthy accomplishments this year. Recognized are the Platinum-certified #1 hits 'Like A Man,' 'Cheap Seats,' and 'Side Effects,' while spin-burner 'Some Things Never Change' featuring HARDY and the JUNO and CCMA nominated album Timeless earned Gold certifications. Altogether, Smith has amassed 18 Canadian Gold-certified singles, four Canadian Gold-certified albums, and seven Canadian Platinum-certified singles along with over 500 Million collective streams to date and over two million global album equivalents. Smith is also the first and only Canadian Country artist in the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase era to have TWELVE #1 singles, including four consecutive chart-toppers from the same album. Continuing to make a name for himself both at home and internationally, Smith received his first CMA Award nomination for the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award, which recognizes outstanding achievements by a country music artist signed outside of the United States. Smith also made his Ryman Auditorium debut in Spring 2022, ten years after his debut country album was released and marked his first guest appearance on acclaimed radio host Bobby Bones' podcast 'Bobbycast'.

About Tenille Townes

An astute observer of the human condition, Tenille Townes' discography is rife with stories that reverberate with heavy truths. Following the release of a duet with world-superstar Bryan Adams, the revered songwriter, and CCMA Entertainer of the Year, is releasing a five-song project called the Train Track Worktapes. Townes conceptualized, wrote, and recorded the EP on a 15-day, 3,000-mile, train trip where she played 65 shows at stops in communities across Canada.

Townes is a 15-time Canadian Country Music Association Award winner (CCMA), a two-time JUNO Awards Country Album of the Year Winner, and a two-time ACM Award-winner. She is also the first female artist in Mediabase Canada history to achieve two No. 1 singles (Music Canada Gold-certified "Jersey on The Wall (I'm Just Asking)," Music Canada Platinum-certified and RIAA Gold-certified "Somebody's Daughter").

Townes has opened for legendary artists such as Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, and Reba. She will add to that already impressive list this fall when she opens for Zac Brown Band and her hero Shania Twain. Townes has also toured extensively outside of the US – last year she performed for fans in Australia, Ireland, Germany, and had a sold-out run of headlining shows in the UK. Her international touring efforts earned her a nomination for the CMA International Artist Achievement Award.

A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Townes has been featured by NPR, Variety, Refinery29, Billboard, Rolling Stone, NBC's "TODAY," BBC and more. Additionally, she has raised over $2.5 million for Big Hearts For Big Kids, a non-profit she started when she was 15 years old to benefit a youth shelter in her hometown, which has grown to support US-based organizations including the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, S.A.F.E. Animal Haven, and the Manna House.

About Train

Train is a multi-GRAMMY and Billboard Award-winning band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album. Train's climb to the top began in 1994, as the original 5-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut album, released by Columbia in 1998. The tumbling wordplay of "Meet Virginia'' gave them their first unlikely radio hit and 2001's Drops of Jupiter broke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double-Grammy Award-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, has been certified 7x platinum in the US, and earned the 2001 GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Song. The group won another GRAMMY Award in 2011 for their global hit "Hey, Soul Sister'' from their multi-platinum album Save Me, San Francisco. "Hey, Soul Sister '' was the No.1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and dozens of other honors. They've had 12 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart with their 2014 Bulletproof Picasso reaching No. 4 in 2012 and 2017's a girl a bottle a boat debuting at No. 8. "Play That Song," the lead single from a girl a bottle a boat, went platinum in four countries including the U.S., hit Top 5 on the US iTunes chart, Top 10 at Hot AC radio, and charted at Adult Top 40. Train's highly anticipated 11th studio album, AM Gold was released on May 20, 2022.

Train frontman, Pat Monahan, partakes in other ventures outside of music, including his award-winning wine portfolio, Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co, which was created in 2011 and has sold over 10 million bottles and won over 100 medals. Proceeds from his wine business support Family House, a San Francisco charity that supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Monahan has appeared on television and in film with credits that include the 2021 Hallmark Channel original movie, Christmas in Tahoe, inspired by Train's album of the same name, which he executive produced and starred, Dr. Ken, 90210, CBS's Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., The Voice, American Idol, and The Bachelor.

