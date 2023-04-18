7-Eleven to Fill 50,000 Roles on National Hiring Day in Canada and the U.S.

On Tuesday, April 25, world's largest convenience retailer will host recruitment event across Canada and the U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, April 25, 7-Eleven is hosting a National Hiring Day event across more than 13,000 locations in Canada and the U.S. The convenience retailer is looking to hire motivated, customer-obsessed employees to fill 50,000 positions ahead of the summer season.

Those interested can apply at participating 7-Eleven store locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time or by visiting careers.7-eleven.com. Same-day interviews are available for in-person and store-level applicants.

Visit 7-Eleven on Tuesday, April 25 for its National Hiring Event (CNW Group/7-Eleven Canada)

"National Hiring Day gives us the opportunity to enrich our team with highly talented individuals who share our passion and value for serving our customers and driving our business forward," said Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager, 7-Eleven Canada. "We offer a dynamic work environment, opportunities for growth, competitive compensation, and benefits, and most importantly, a sense of purpose to our employees to make a difference in the lives of our customers and the communities we operate in."

As summer approaches, newly hired employees will help meet the surge in demand both in-store and through orders made online via the 7NOW® Delivery app, which offers over 3,000 of customers' favorite beverages, snacks, and more. With real-time tracking, 7NOW lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.

7-Eleven also has openings across Operations, HR, Marketing, and other areas. Visit careers.7-eleven.com to view and apply for those opportunities.

The 7NOW delivery app can be accessed through the 7-Eleven app - download it from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.ca.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 13000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada, Inc. at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

