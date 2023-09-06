7-Eleven® Canada wants you to pay-what-you-want in support of Food Banks Canada

Pay what you want on Slurpee® Name Your Price Day to help Canadians facing food insecurity

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Slurpee Name Your Price Day is back, and 7-Eleven Canada is asking you to relieve hunger while quenching your thirst. On September 21st, simply drop by your nearest 7-Eleven store, grab a large Slurpee and pay whatever you want (yes, any price!). Do good and feel good knowing 100% of donations will be going to Food Banks Canada in support of Canadians facing food insecurity.

Every dollar donated to Food Banks Canada enables two meals for those facing food insecurity. So, whether you're paying $1, $5 or $20 for a large Slurpee, every dollar counts and you can make a difference to support Canadians in need.

"Our Slurpee Name Your Price Day event is a special one as we get to make a direct impact in the communities we operate in together with our partners at Food Banks of Canada. Every time someone buys a Slurpee, it helps provide meals for a neighbour in need." says Marc Goodman, VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "Last year, we raised over $50,000, leading to more than 100,000 meals. This year we hope to build on that legacy and hope customers will join us in making an even bigger impact."

Supporting local food banks is more important than ever as visits to food banks across Canada continue to increase. Last year in March alone, there were nearly 1.5 million visits made, and among those food bank users in Canada, 33.1% are children, 45.4% are single adult households and 8.9% are seniors. Food insecurity can affect anyone at any time, so join us by paying what you want while giving these Canadians what they need.

"No matter how small your donation may seem, it can still make a significant impact," shared Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. "Food banks across the country are relying on donations now more than ever, which is why we appreciate our partnership with 7-Eleven and all those who graciously support the Slurpee Name Your Price Day event on September 21."

To learn more about how you can participate on Slurpee Name Your Price Day, visit https://7-eleven.ca/lp/name-your-price-day .

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 13000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada, Inc. at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on TikTok , Facebook , Twitter, Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly 1.5 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2022 HungerCount Report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

