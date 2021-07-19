7-Eleven® Canada's Summer Line-Up will get you ready for a Slurpee® run

Norman Hower, 7-Eleven® Canada Vice President and General Manager says: "As our customers enjoy Summer on the go making memories with friends and family, we'll be on hand to provide them with the convenience of enjoying their favourite Slurpee® flavours whenever and wherever they desire 24/7 through the 7Now delivery app."

7Rewards members can enjoy extra snacking perks this summer as 7-Eleven® Canada is giving away one skateboard deck and Slurpee® swag everyday this summer. For a chance to win 7Rewards members can scan each purchase using the 7-Eleven® app for one entry or earn five entries by purchasing participating products such as Monster® Energy Drink, Sparkling Ice Water, Jack Links Jerky, Slurpee®, Pizza that is fresh from the oven in minutes, and the newly launched Crispy Classic Chicken sandwich.

Customers can now fill up the new summer Slurpee® flavour in the new series of Collectible Canada Skateboard Cups, featuring the 2021 National Team. As part of 7-Eleven Canada's summer long partnership with Canada Skateboard and the 2021 National Team, skateboard tips and tricks on the Slurpee® Skateboard Library are available for fans to perfect their moves.

Customers who are not yet a 7Rewards member can download the 7Rewards app by texting APP to 711247 or sign up at 7Rewards.ca . Fans are also encouraged to check out 7-Eleven® Canada's new 7Now® delivery app, where Canadians can get their Slurpee run delivered to them with fast 24/7 delivery or pickup, on over 900 items like Slurpee® groceries, essentials, meals, snacks and treats.

To learn more about all events and contests with 7-Eleven®, click here or visit 7-Eleven Canada's Instagram page .

