7-Eleven® Canada's New 24/7 Delivery Service is No 'Snackcident'

Even better, 7NOW orders arrive in about 30 minutes morning, noon or middle of the night – in some cases even faster than traveling to the store to shop. 7Rewards ® members also earn points on their delivery orders and gain entries into exclusive 7-Eleven contests.

For customers wanting added convenience but preferring to shop in person, the proprietary 7NOW delivery app also makes it easy to pick up orders in store, packed and ready to go.

"Neighbourhood 7-Eleven stores are making it easier than ever to curb those Slurpee® drink cravings, grab a meal and gather groceries with quick, reliable delivery right to your doorstep," said Norman Hower, 7-Eleven Canada Vice President and General Manager. "As the leading convenience retailer, 7-Eleven's laser focus continues to be meeting our customers' changing needs. Today's expectations for convenience requires more than being open 24/7 – it includes delivery too. With our 900+ item assortment and the 7NOW delivery app, we can bring a 7-Eleven store to our customers wherever they are."

New customers get free delivery and a free medium Slurpee drink on their first three orders. Exclusive summer Slurpee flavours include Pink Grapefruit Lemonade, Fanta Dragon Fruit, MTN Dew® Blue Shock™ and Slurpuccino®.

The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play or Apple App store. Orders also can be placed online at 7now.com.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses in more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries, including 16,000 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE 7-Eleven Canada

For further information: Lucy Slater, [email protected]

