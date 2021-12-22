7-Eleven® Canada is open and ready to serve customers safely 24/7 this holiday season - and yes, we're open on Christmas Day!

7-Eleven® Canada is open and ready to serve customers safely 24/7 this holiday season Tweet this

Canadian Christmas Traditions

Christmas morning Slurpee® runs are an iconic tradition in some of Canada's prairie cities, in particular, Winnipeg aptly named the Slurpee Capital of the World. This year, Peggers can take part in their annual run, or enjoy their Slurpee from the comfort of their own home by ordering it via delivery with 7NOW, 7-Eleven Canada's delivery platform that will get it to you in about 30 minutes or less.

Forget someone on your list?

Sweet chocolate treats, small toys, and a selection of over 50 financial, gaming, dining, and shopping gift cards to choose from — making it an easy stop for anyone that might have been missed on your list.

Emergency Groceries and Snacks

For those who may have run out of milk or eggs for breakfast, that last ingredient for dinner spread, or last-minute late-night hot snacks and drinks for the crowd that stayed…, they can rely on 7-Eleven's well-stocked assortment of groceries, hot snacks, and meals in-store or delivered 24/7 with 7NOW.

"It's been another hard year for Canadians, and we want to make sure that we're showing up for our customers to save time for what matters most this holiday season," said Norman Hower, VP, and GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "For Canadians who celebrate the holidays and those who don't, our stores are safe, stocked, open 24/7 and we look forward to serving you in-store and through delivery".

For a limited time, 7-Eleven Canada is offering $7 off your $11 delivery through the 7now delivery app. Customers can use code 7off11 from December 24th to January 1, 2022, limited to one-time use per customer. To save even more time this holiday, Canadians can skip the line and have a truly contactless shopping experience with Mobile Checkout and earn 10x 7Rewards points.

The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play or Apple App store. Orders also can be placed online at 7now.com. Or find 7-Eleven on Skip The Dishes, Uber Eats, and DoorDash delivery apps.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses in more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram .

SOURCE 7-Eleven Canada

For further information: Cecilia Kim, [email protected], 778.995.8004