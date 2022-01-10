7-Eleven® Canada embraces flexitarians with its new Lightlife® Plant-based Chick'n Tenders

A newcomer to 7-Eleven Canada's 'Healthy To Go' platform, Lightlife® Plant-based Chick'n Tenders will give busy Canadians options to eat healthy on-the-go around the clock 24/7 without sacrificing quality and taste. The launch addresses consumers' ever-changing preferences and the rise of flexitarians. Whether they are long-time vegans or new plant-curious eaters, customers can enjoy 7-Eleven's gold standard of convenience that provides delicious options at their local neighbourhood 7-Eleven.

"We wouldn't have been able to introduce plant-based products without our partnership with Lightlife®," says Norman Hower, VP, and GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "Canadians' tastes are changing and we're here in the neighbourhood to provide what they want. We're proud to partner with the Lightlife® team on this first-to-market product that tastes great and checks all the boxes of plant-based eating. Lightlife® Plant-based Chick'n Tenders are available 24/7 in 7-Eleven stores across Canada and can also be delivered through 7NOW or on marketplace apps SkipTheDishes, Uber Eats, and DoorDash"

"We're thrilled to expand availability of our Lightlife® Chick'n by partnering with 7-Eleven Canada, to carry our plant-based protein products on their menu," said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Lightlife® "We continue to see strong momentum with our products in the foodservice sector throughout North America as more consumers try plant-based foods. This latest partnership with 7-Eleven Canada invites plant-based fans and plant-based curious consumers to taste our latest delicious innovation."

Lightlife® Plant-based Chick'n Tenders are now available HOT FROM THE OVEN IN MINUTES 24/7 in-store or via 7NOW delivery. Earn 7Rewards points when you order through 7Now or skip the line with Mobile Checkout and have a truly contactless experience and earn 10x 7Rewards points – or find 7-Eleven on SkipTheDishes, Uber Eats, and DoorDash delivery platforms.

For a limited time, customers will also receive a chance to win $2,022 when they scan their 7Rewards barcode while purchasing the Lightlife® Plant-based Chick'n Tenders.

For more information, please visit 7-eleven.ca/menu/healthy-to-go.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses in more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries, including nearly 16,000 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® ("Lightlife") and Field Roast™ ("Field Roast"). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI).

