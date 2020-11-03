7-Eleven Canada To Deliver Free Large Slurpee Drinks This Reverse 7-Eleven Day

7-Eleven delivery is offered in over 475 stores, so customers are encouraged to stay safe and hit the couch November 7 while enjoying their Reverse Slurpee Run. Fuel up on everything from 100% Canadian Cheese Pizza to Crispy Classic Chicken Wings, made fresh in-store daily, plus essentials including milk, bread and ice cream in one quick, contactless delivery averaging under 30 minutes. Canadians can order exactly what they want, whenever they need it with 7-Eleven delivery through participating meal delivery apps, Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash. Customers will also receive $0 Delivery Fee on all delivery platforms with orders over $20 on Reverse 7-Eleven Day.

Slurpee lovers can try any one of Slurpee's classic flavours this Reverse 7-Eleven Day, such as the always in style Mug Root Beer or the new exclusive flavour, Fanta Fruit Passion Slurpee, only available at 7-Eleven. Other classics are available for delivery including Crush Cream Soda Lite, Dr Pepper, Crush Grape or Mountain Dew Blue Shock.

Who: Open to Slurpee fans of all ages

What: Receive a FREE Large Slurpee with every delivery order of $10 or more

When: Saturday, November 7, 2020

Where: Delivery through https://7-eleven.ca/delivery from participating 7-Eleven stores

This day is known to bring out the best from Slurpee fans, so customers are invited to get creative and join the virtual fun by sharing their Reverse Slurpee Run experience on social media, tagging @SlurpeeCanada and #Reverse711. Click here to learn more about how to take part in the upcoming Reverse 7-Eleven Day event or follow @SlurpeeCanada on social media to join in on all the Slurpee fun this winter. To learn more about 7-Eleven Canada's delivery program, click here .

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

For further information: Gemma Goulder, [email protected], 604.809.9845