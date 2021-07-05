7-Eleven Canada Set For Month of July Birthday Celebration

From July 1, 7-Eleven app members will receive TWO $1 MEDIUM Slurpee ® coupons, plus earn 711 bonus 7Rewards points with select food and beverages, valid anytime in July. 711 points will look pretty sweet with the exclusive Slurpee ® summer flavours, including the return of the nostalgic and iconic Blue Vanilla, Pink Grapefruit Lemonade, Fanta Dragon Fruit, MTN Dew ® Blue Shock™ and Slurpuccino.

The summer excitement continues with Sev's 360 Summer - Roll With Us as fans have the chance to win a skateboard deck and Slurpee® swag everyday throughout summer by scanning purchases through the 7-Eleven app. Customers can also take home their own Collectible Canada Skateboard Slurpee® Cups, featuring the 2021 National Team.

The Slurpee® fun doesn't stop there because around the clock fans can do a reverse Slurpee® run and get their favourite flavour, groceries, essentials, meals and snacks any time and wherever they want it with the 7Now delivery app. First-time customer orders receive a free medium Slurpee® and free delivery on their first 3 orders with 7Now . Celebrating all month-long customers can also buy one Slurpee® and get one free with SkipTheDishes from July 12-18.

"7-Eleven Month is all about our fans, to celebrate them, and give back to our loyal customers who have supported us every step of the way through these difficult times." said Norman Hower, Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada. "We see this year's month-long celebration as an opportunity to provide fun, safety and ease for all who wish to take part."

One tradition remains the same this year - Winnipeg, Manitoba, has once again claimed the Slurpee® Capital of the World title, carrying on the Slurpee® dynasty for the 22nd year in a row, as fans continue to consume more of the 7-Eleven beverage than any other city on the planet.

To find out more information about 7-Eleven Canada's July birthday events, visit the website or join in the fun via Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

