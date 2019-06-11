7-Eleven Canada says Beer & Wine Retail Modernization is Good News for Consumers and Producers in Ontario

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - "7-Eleven is the world's number one convenience retailer and one of the largest beer retailers in the U.S. – from larger, better-known brands, to craft breweries we help support. We look forward to providing our Ontario customers the same service through beer & wine retailing that's on the horizon.

In our discussions with Ontario craft brewers, we understand that showcasing their products in our stores, and having availability to our customers is a welcomed opportunity.

Access to our retail network is open to all beer & wine producers. These positive changes will provide exceptional convenience and choice to our Ontario customers."

Doug Rosencrans, Vice President & General Manager, 7-Eleven Canada Inc.

