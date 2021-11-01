7-Eleven Canada raises the bar on convenience with 7-Eleven Mobile Checkout

Download the 7-Eleven mobile app from the App Store or Google Play or update your app to the latest version to ensure it has the Mobile Checkout capability.

Register for or log into the 7Rewards® loyalty program.

Open the app in a participating store and tap the "Mobile Checkout" icon on the home page.

Scan the barcode on each product to add it to your basket. Discounts or promotions will be applied automatically.

Pay for purchases in the app using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a debit or credit card.

Confirm purchase by scanning the on-screen QR code at the confirmation station before you exit the store.

To see the 7-Eleven Mobile Checkout in action, check out this video: https://bit.ly/3CvQ08E.

The new feature is available to all customers free of charge – simply download the 7-Eleven app to get access.

Canada is the second market to introduce the feature, after a successful launch and expansion in the US earlier this year. Since its inception in 2018, Mobile Checkout has been used by over 1 million 7-Eleven customers at all of our 3,000 participating U.S. stores.

"Our customers told us that they want more time to focus on the important things in their lives. We took that insight and developed 7-Eleven's proprietary technology to create a full contactless shopping experience. We know this will help our customers save time and empower them to make the most of their day," said Norman Hower, VP and GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "We're reinventing convenience with the 7-Eleven Mobile Checkout and this is yet another example of how we're developing digital innovation to actively exceed our customers' needs."

For a limited time, 7-Eleven Canada is offering 10x the rewards points for every purchase made using the new 7-Eleven Mobile Checkout. The 7Rewards loyalty program and 7-Eleven app allows customers to earn and redeem points on product purchases, receive perks like free food and drinks, coupons, access to exclusive contests, and have instant access to the 7NOW® delivery app for deliveries from your local 7-Eleven store.

For more information on the 7-Eleven Mobile Checkout, please visit 7-eleven.ca/mco .

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses in more than 77,000 stores in 18 countries, including nearly 17,000 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

